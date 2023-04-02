Hot and sticky nights caused by 'moist' air mass to ease for North Island

It's been a humid few days for many areas, with a weekend of rain coming and going.

Sick of the frizzy hair and hot, sticky nights? You’re in luck, it'll disappear with the breeze by Monday evening, according to MetService.

The North Island has experienced days of muggy and humid weather, mostly brought about by a warm air mass from north of New Zealand, meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said on Sunday.

“Over the last few days we’ve had a warm and very moist air mass, and thats come from well north of New Zealand,” she said.

“That’s just brought in all of this warm and humid air, and that’s what we’ve been experiencing over the last few days.”

Makgabutlane said this contrasts with a cold front that is moving up from the South Island, which will bring cooler and drier air to the region.

“For people who haven’t been enjoying [the weather], it can really be quite uncomfortable. The good news is that its on it’s way out,” she said.

“Once those move up the North Island – starting in the Wellington region overnight and the rest of the region throughout tomorrow – that will be ushering in that cooler drier air.”

February saw the third-most humid day in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland since January 31, 1999, and the third most humid day since records began in 1965.

The day that topped both was June 26, 1990.

In the South Island, significant rainfall warnings for Taranaki, Tasman and central South Island have been lifted.

Early on Saturday, forecasts saw heavy rain warnings and possible thunderstorms across parts of the country, but by late afternoon, MetService had no warnings or watches in place for any parts of the country.

By 6pm, the main front had moved over central New Zealand and the rain had eased, MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said.