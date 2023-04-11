Heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible tornados to hit parts of South Island

Debris can be seen flying through the air from Mount Authur View Rd as severe weather washes over Tasman.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible tornados are expected for the South Island on Tuesday.

MetService said there was a moderate risk of “significant” thunderstorms developing over northern Northland, while a severe thunderstorm watch was in place for Buller in the South Island.

“An intense band of rain with embedded thunderstorms is expected to move east onto the South Island Tuesday morning, some of these storms may be severe with damaging wind gusts and tornados,” MetService said.

“Wind gusts of this strength can cause some structural damage, including trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous. If any tornados occur, they will only affect very localised areas.”

READ MORE:

* Roofs lift off homes as tornado and thunderstorms tear through Tasman region

* Family 'feared for our life' as tornado took chunks of roof, flattened fences

* Above average temperatures in coastal Canterbury in March likely to continue till June



It follows two tornados which hit over the Easter weekend – one in East Auckland on Sunday night and another in the Tasman region on Monday afternoon.

Ten homes in Auckland have been yellow-stickered after Sunday’s tornado, which hit the suburbs of Pakuranga, Golflands, East Tāmaki, Dannemora, Flat Bush, Botany and Howick.

In the Tasman region, houses lost roofs, trees were ripped down, and power was lost to many residents as the severe weather washed over region.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Damage from a tornado that ripped through parts of the Moutere, near Nelson, on Easter Monday.

About 50 properties were impacted by the tornado that went through the region at 1.20pm, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

MetService said a “large, complex trough”, had brought unsettled weather across the country and was approaching the west coast of the South Island.

A heavy rain warning was in place in Westland through to 11pm on Tuesday with 140 to 200mm of rain expected in the ranges, and 60 to 100mm near the coast.

MetService said it was likely the rainy weather in Westland would extend through to Wednesday morning.

A heavy rain watch was in place for the Tararua Range and Buller, with thunderstorms possible in the Tararua Range.

Buller also had a strong wind watch in place from 4am until 3pm on Tuesday, with northerly winds that could approach severe gale at times.

In Auckland, fine spells with isolated showers were expected on Tuesday, but in the afternoon, MetService said squally thunderstorms and heavy falls were possible.