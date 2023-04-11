Thunderstorms with hail and damaging wind gusts expected to hit North Island this evening

Debris can be seen flying through the air from Mount Authur View Rd as severe weather washes over Tasman.

The weather will “go downhill” in the north of the North Island, authorities are warning.

It comes after tornados ripped through multiple parts of Aotearoa over the Easter weekend and on Tuesday morning, striking east Auckland, Tasman, Taranaki and the Kāpiti Coast.

One person, a teenager, has been confirmed injured. People have lost roofs and fences to the tornados, windows have been smashed and trees ripped out by their roots.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Western Bay Of Plenty, Whakatane, Kawerau and Rotorua on Tuesday evening.

It was expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and hail, which could cause surface or flash flooding and make driving conditions hazardous.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in place for much of the North Island including Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumaranui, Bay Of Plenty, Taupō and Taranaki.

The watch would be in place until 9pm on Tuesday night.

Niwa This graphic shows observed lightning as of 12pm Tuesday.

Earlier, Aucklanders were warned to “brace yourself for a wet, windy and thundery spell later today”.

MetService said there was a risk of “severe storms with downpours this afternoon and evening”.

Aucklanders were asked to take care and get prepared.

A swathe of severe thunderstorm watches were issued on Tuesday, covering the upper half of the North Island.

For the rest of the upper North Island from Auckland to Bay of Plenty, Taupō and Taranaki, the watch covers the period from 2pm to 8pm.

MetService said from Taranaki, across Waitomo and Taupō to Bay of Plenty and northwards, there was a moderate risk some thunderstorms could become severe.

AUCKLAND brace yourself for a wet, windy, and thundery spell later today. There's a risk of severe storms with downpours this afternoon and evening so take care and get prepared this morning, and keep an eye on the radar this afternoon. @AucklandCDEM — MetService (@MetService) April 10, 2023

If that happened, there could be up to 40mm of rain per hour, along with tornados.

Northland could also see up to 40mm of rain per hour and tornados.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for Buller, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers between Lewis Pass and Aoraki/Mt Cook, North Otago and Dunedin from 6am Wednesday to midday Thursday.

In severe thunderstorms, rainfall intensity could cause surface and flash flooding and could lead to slips.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

Supplied Some of the damage caused by the tornado in Paraparaumu on Tuesday.

If there were any tornados, they would only affect localised areas, but tornadic wind gusts could cause some structural damage, including to trees and power lines, and may make driving hazardous, MetService said.

In a tweet, Niwa said its models showed spinning air around “potentially severe” thunderstorms on Thursday.

“This signals that thunderstorms may rotate & produce damaging wind gusts, including tornados.”

Niwa said while the threat was “widespread”, the exact location of any impacts was uncertain.

Bradien Fastier/Stuff Damage from a tornado that ripped through parts of the Moutere, near Nelson, on Easter Monday.

Ten homes in Auckland have been yellow-stickered after Sunday’s tornado, which hit the suburbs of Pakuranga, Golflands, East Tāmaki, Dannemora, Flat Bush, Botany and Howick.

In the Tasman region, houses lost roofs, trees were ripped down, and power was lost to many residents as the severe weather washed over region.

About 50 properties were impacted by the tornado that went through the region at 1.20pm, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

MetService said a “large, complex trough” had brought unsettled weather across the country.