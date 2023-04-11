In pictures: Tornados rip off roofs, leave trail of destruction

"It's just a few seconds, not shaking, but the wind, I've never experienced before," one resident said.

Tornados over Easter weekend have left 10 Auckland homes yellow-stickered and 50 properties damaged in Tasman.

A tornado also ripped through the Kāpiti Coast early on Tuesday morning causing damage to 20 homes.

Taranaki was hit by a smaller tornado on Monday night, damaging a number of houses in its path.

Aucklanders are being warned to brace for further thunder, heavy rain and wind on as storms close in.

Here are some pictures and videos of the damage the tornados have caused so far.

Auckland

Gabrielle McCulloch/Stuff East Tāmaki, Auckland was hit by a tornado on Easter Sunday.

David White/Stuff Storm damage in East Tamaki after the area was hit by a tornado.

David White/Stuff Priyank Aro and his family feared for their lives when a tornado hit their suburb.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A tornado caused tree branches to snap in East Tāmaki, Auckland.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Dannemora resident Manju Verma has lost part of her roof in the tornado.

David White/Stuff A tornado damages a house in East Tāmaki after it was hit by a tornado.

Tasman

Nelson Mail The tornado left a path of destruction along Petra Way, Upper Moutere.

Nathan Searle/Supplied Lightening strikes hit the Nelson Tasman region on Monday night.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Damage from a tornado that ripped through parts of the Moutere including Petra Way (pictured) near Nelson on Easter Monday.

Debris can be seen flying through the air from Mount Authur View Rd as severe weather washes over Tasman.

Kāpiti

Supplied Kāpiti Coast properties were damaged by a tornado early on Tuesday morning.

Juan Zarama/Stuff A house missing a roof after a tornado hit Paraparaumu.

Megan Jones/Supplied Some of the tornado damage on Tuesday morning in Paraparaumu.

Julie Doyne Waikanae trampoline lifted by strong winds.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Stuff A trampoline has been blown in a backyard after a tornado hit Moutere.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Debris lay in a backyard inat Paraparaumu after a tornado hit the Kapiti Coast this morning.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Contractors remove the debris left from a tornado that hit Kapiti Coast this morning.

Taranaki

Stuff A small tornado ripped off half the roof of a house in Waitara overnight.

SUPPLIED Damages from the tornado could be seen across Leslie St while emergency services responded to call-outs across New Plymouth.