In pictures: Tornados rip off roofs, leave trail of destruction

Tornados over Easter weekend have left 10 Auckland homes yellow-stickered and 50 properties damaged in Tasman.
A tornado also ripped through the Kāpiti Coast early on Tuesday morning causing damage to 20 homes.
Taranaki was hit by a smaller tornado on Monday night, damaging a number of houses in its path.
Aucklanders are being warned to brace for further thunder, heavy rain and wind on as storms close in.
Here are some pictures and videos of the damage the tornados have caused so far.
Auckland
David White/Stuff
Priyank Aro and his family feared for their lives when a tornado hit their suburb.
1 NEWS
It's just a few seconds, not shaking, but the wind, I've never experienced before," one resident said.
Shilpy Arora/Stuff
Dannemora resident Manju Verma has lost part of her roof in the tornado.
Tasman
BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF
Damage from a tornado that ripped through parts of the Moutere including Petra Way (pictured) near Nelson on Easter Monday.
Debris can be seen flying through the air from Mount Authur View Rd as severe weather washes over Tasman.
Kāpiti
Julie Doyne
Waikanae trampoline lifted by strong winds.
Taranaki
SUPPLIED
Damages from the tornado could be seen across Leslie St while emergency services responded to call-outs across New Plymouth.