In pictures: Tornados rip off roofs, leave trail of destruction

16:00, Apr 11 2023
"It's just a few seconds, not shaking, but the wind, I've never experienced before," one resident said.

Tornados over Easter weekend have left 10 Auckland homes yellow-stickered and 50 properties damaged in Tasman.

A tornado also ripped through the Kāpiti Coast early on Tuesday morning causing damage to 20 homes.

Taranaki was hit by a smaller tornado on Monday night, damaging a number of houses in its path.

Aucklanders are being warned to brace for further thunder, heavy rain and wind on as storms close in.

Here are some pictures and videos of the damage the tornados have caused so far.

Auckland

East Tāmaki, Auckland was hit by a tornado on Easter Sunday.
Gabrielle McCulloch/Stuff
Storm damage in East Tamaki after the area was hit by a tornado.
David White/Stuff
David White/Stuff
Priyank Aro and his family feared for their lives when a tornado hit their suburb.
A tornado caused tree branches to snap in East Tāmaki, Auckland.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
It's just a few seconds, not shaking, but the wind, I've never experienced before," one resident said.
Shilpy Arora/Stuff
Dannemora resident Manju Verma has lost part of her roof in the tornado.
A tornado damages a house in East Tāmaki after it was hit by a tornado.
David White/Stuff
Tasman

The tornado left a path of destruction along Petra Way, Upper Moutere.
Nelson Mail
Lightening strikes hit the Nelson Tasman region on Monday night.
Nathan Searle/Supplied
BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF
Damage from a tornado that ripped through parts of the Moutere including Petra Way (pictured) near Nelson on Easter Monday.
Debris can be seen flying through the air from Mount Authur View Rd as severe weather washes over Tasman.

Kāpiti

Kāpiti Coast properties were damaged by a tornado early on Tuesday morning.
Supplied
A house missing a roof after a tornado hit Paraparaumu.
Juan Zarama/Stuff
Some of the tornado damage on Tuesday morning in Paraparaumu.
Megan Jones/Supplied
Julie Doyne
Waikanae trampoline lifted by strong winds.
A trampoline has been blown in a backyard after a tornado hit Moutere.
BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Stuff
Debris lay in a backyard inat Paraparaumu after a tornado hit the Kapiti Coast this morning.
JUAN ZARAMA PERINI
Contractors remove the debris left from a tornado that hit Kapiti Coast this morning.
JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff
Contractors remove the debris left from a tornado that hit Kapiti Coast this morning.

Taranaki

A small tornado ripped off half the roof of a house in Waitara overnight.
Stuff
SUPPLIED
Damages from the tornado could be seen across Leslie St while emergency services responded to call-outs across New Plymouth.
A small tornado ripped off half the roof of a house in Waitara overnight.
Stuff
