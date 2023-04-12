Newsable: Easter tornados might not actually have been tornados, says expert

NIWA's Chris Brandolino says we can't be certain the 'tornados' were actually 'tornados'.

New Zealand’s recent spate of ‘tornados’ has NIWA’s principal scientist pleading for us to pause.

It seemed like the whole country was being battered by twisters over the Easter weekend, with damage in east Auckland, Tasman, Taranaki and the Kāpiti Coast, but Chris Brandolino says those events could just be strong winds, rather than tornados.

“Let’s pump the brakes – we don’t know if they were tornados,” Brandolino tells Newsable. Listen above.

“Thunderstorm plus wind damage doesn’t always equal tornado ... you can have tornado-like damage without a tornado.”

Brandolino says we could be in for more of this weather.

“It may take ‘til Thursday or Friday to see a real kind of pivot from the very active weather from earlier in the week to something more settled.”

