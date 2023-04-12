Thunderstorms and hail forecast for North Island and top of the South

According to MetService, the “ingredients” for more tornados will remain in the coming days. (File photo)

Thunderstorms and hail are forecast for the top of the South and parts of the North Island along with downpours – but the weekend is coming up roses across the country.

Moderate risks of thunderstorms and hail are tipped for Thursday, starting in the Golden Bay area of the South Island before dawn, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.

He said the inclement weather was due to the residual areas of low pressure that had been affecting the country recently.

Before dawn and through the morning, western parts of Auckland and Northland had a moderate risk of thunderstorms and maybe some hail, he said.

As the day heated up, winds could converge and showers could become a bit more pronounced in the afternoon and evening, which would see more risk of thunderstorms and hail from Hamilton including Coromandel, Waikato, Auckland and Northland. Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay could also expect similar weather patterns.

The thunderstorms could bring rainfalls of 10mm to 25mm in an hour. Meanwhile, in the South Island, low cloud and drizzle was forecast for many areas.

Debris can be seen flying through the air from Mount Authur View Rd as severe weather washes over Tasman.

Bellam said his pick for the best place to be on Thursday was Fiordland, which is expected to be sunny with a high of 20C.

The good news is that the weekend is set to be mostly sunny across the country, he said.

An NZTA Waka Kotahi spokesperson said that at present they had “no concerns at our end”.

They also recommended drivers check their Journey Planner website for any roading developments.

Over the Easter weekend and on Tuesday morning devastating winds ripped through several regions, striking east Auckland, Tasman, Taranaki and the Kāpiti Coast.

However, a reprieve was on the horizon for much of the country as conditions are set to gradually improve.