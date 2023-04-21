20 hours of pounding rain, warning of floods and slips over Anzac weekend

Wet weather makes a return to the western South Island from Thursday afternoon, where heavy rain warnings and watches are in effect, and sticks around into Friday. Eastern areas get their share then too, though with lesser amounts.

Central New Zealand is set to be pounded by rain over Anzac weekend, with up to a month’s worth falling in just 20 hours.

There are warnings some areas could be hit by floods and slips, particularly Wellington given recent flooding.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said heavy rain and gales would hit a raft of places on Friday and Saturday.

“The areas that are most at risk of heavy rain from today into tomorrow is western to northern parts of the South Island and then also lower parts of the North Island as well as the mountains in Mt Taranaki,” she said.

Mt Taranaki has been told to expect between 130 and 200mm of rain over 17 hours.

[The system] is coming in from just to the west of the country and heading north at the moment ... so we've got winds coming from north to northeasterly direction,” Owen said.

“Central and eastern areas are a little bit more sheltered, but they will be seeing some rain.”

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Mount Taranaki from 5pm Friday to 10am Saturday, Taman northwest of Motueka from 9am Friday to 2am Saturday, Horowhenua, Kapiti Coast and the Tararua Range from 4pm Friday to midday Saturday, and Westland between Otira and Bruce Bay from 9am-8pm Friday.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Tongariro National Park, Wellington, Wairarapa south of Greytown, Manawatū, the Richmond and Bryant ranges, Nelson/Tasman, Buller, and Westland north of Otira.

In a tweet, the forecaster said it was important to remember even if rain did not reach warning critzeria, “there is still a risk of impacts such as surface flooding, slips, rising rivers and hazardous driving conditions”.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff People in already-sodden areas are being told to brace for possible floods. (File photo)

This was especially true in Wellington given recent flooding, it said.

Strong wind watches are in place in Taranaki about and south of the mountain, Taihape and Whanganui north of the city from 7pm Friday to 7am Saturday.

Coastal Southland and Clutha, including Stewart Island, also have a strong wind watch from 12pm to 11pm Sunday.

The winds could reach severe gale force in exposed places, MetService said.

Owen said Tāmaki Makaurau and Te Tai Tokerau, Auckland and Northland, would be mostly spared of harsh weather.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff A number of heavy rain and wind watches are in place between Friday to Sunday in central, western and southern New Zealand.

They were both in line for “a rainy couple of days” but there were no warnings or watches in place.

“Things then look pretty benign on Sunday.”

On Sunday afternoon, the deep south would see a change to strong, cold southwesterly winds, bringing showers with autumn snow on the mountains above 800m.

The cooler temperatures and showers would spread northwards across the rest of the country on Sunday night while southwesterly winds hit exposed coastlines.

The showery weather is expected to become confined to the east coasts during Monday, with sunny skies opening up across the country in time for Anzac Day.