'River in the sky': Muggy, rainy weather heading to New Zealand

A calm few days will be overtaken by a return of muggy, humid weather.

New Zealand is about to be hit with a “river in the sky” of moisture over the coming week, with humidity and warm temperatures “making it feel like November”.

Niwa’s Chris Brandolino said a sub-tropical atmospheric river was headed to Aotearoa from the tropics, bringing with it rain and unpleasant temperatures.

”It will start to make an appearance over the weekend, and kick into high gear next week,” he said.

The upper North Island will bear the brunt of this wave of humidity first, with rain hitting Northland and Auckland on Sunday, before it heads down the country and into the west coast of the South Island next week.

READ MORE:

* Great Barrier Island 'in for hard night' as Cyclone Gabrielle tracks closer

* Red weather warnings spread as Cyclone Gabrielle hits Aotearoa

* Hey, Niwa – what happened to our long, hot summer?



Brandolino said Niwa would be keeping an eye on areas who were exposed to north and northeast winds, such as the Coromandel, the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne, as they were most likely to be hit with heavy, possibly flooding, rain.

This included the eastern parts of the North Island, which has already been hit with damaging weather during Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year.

However, Brandolino said it was “hard to pinpoint” where exactly the heavy rain would hit, as the details were “still a bit sketchy”.

Brandolino was certain that Kiwis would notice the unusually warm temperatures, particularly after the cold days we’d experienced already this week.

Tom Lee/Stuff It’s going to be a wet, sticky week throughout New Zealand.

“Next week when people are leaving for work at 7 or 8am, it’s going to feel like a summer morning,” he said.

“If you happened to fall into a coma and woke up next week and walked outside, you might think it’s November or early March, not a month before the start of winter.”

Brandolino also said the atmospheric river “won’t be in a hurry to move” and may stick around for much of next week.

The atmospheric river was expected to interact with a strong high that’d be centred near the Chatham Islands by the weekend.

“These two systems working together will create what’s called a pressure gradient – or a change in air pressure over distance – and excite the air, so we get a good flow at low levels, or to about 1500m up,” he said.

“That means there’ll be a flow of air coming down from deep in the subtropics, which will serve as fuel for the rain we’re expecting.”

MetService said there is a “low confidence” that rainfall will reach warning criteria in Auckland, Great Barrier and Coromandel Peninsula on Sunday.

“In addition, there is low confidence of severe gale northeasterlies affecting exposed parts of Northland and Auckland,” MetService said.