More heavy rain for Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, with South Island next in firing line

A low pressure sinking in from the northwest will be bringing some windy, wet weather to Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel. Then warm, muggy air will lead to some very warm nights for the start of the week - especially across the North Island.

There are severe weather warnings for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty and parts of the South Island.

SH1 north of Auckland at Dome Valley is only open to northbound traffic after a large slip occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain warnings have now been lifted for Auckland and Northland.

Severe gales are possible for southern Westland on Tuesday.

Rain hitting the upper North Island is forecast to spread into the South Island with new weather warnings issued for two southern regions.

More severe weather is on the way for Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty, while in the south heavy rain warnings were due to come into place for parts of Tasman and Westland.

The Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau had heavy rain warnings in place, with MetService advising 120-180mm of rain was expected to fall, with 70-100mm nearer the coast until at least 5pm on Monday.

In the Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau, including Rotorua there could be 150-220mm of rain until 2am on Tuesday, with more heavy rain possibly ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday night. East of Te Kaha, heavy rain was expected to hit from 8pm on Monday and fall for the next 24 hours.

By Monday afternoon, heavy rain was due to fall in Tasman, at the top of the South Island, with 100 to 140mm expected, mainly in the ranges.

Del Pouwels Del Pouwels from Te Aroha captured the wind getting wild in Mangaiti, Te Aroha on Sunday at 1.10pm.

Westland south of Otira, had a heavy rain warning in place beginning on Tuesday morning, lasting until Wednesday night.

Heavy rain watches were in place in Buller and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, on Tuesday. A strong wind watch would also be in place for Westland, south of Fox Glacier from 8am on Tuesday.

The country’s transport agency was warning Tasman motorists to take care.

Waka Kotahi told drivers in Tākaka and Golden Bay to be prepared for bad weather.

“Up to 140 mm of rain is forecast for the Tākaka/Golden Bay area, meaning State Highway 60 and the Tākaka Hill will be affected,” it said.

“Road users should drive to the conditions, use their headlights if visibility is poor, watch their speed and follow distances," Waka Kotahi said.

“Drivers should also check road conditions and weather alerts before they travel, and allow extra time for their journeys.”

In the North Island, a heavy rain watch would be in place for Tongariro National Park from 2pm on Monday.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied The large slip at Dome Valley.

While the worst of the rain had passed over Auckland, according to MetService, a number of ferry services from Pine Harbour and Northcote Point had been cancelled on Monday due to the conditions.

On Sunday, heavy rains caused a large slip on SH1 through the Dome Valley between Wellsford and Warkworth.

It was initially closed in both directions until northbound traffic was permitted to travel.

The southbound lane remained closed on Monday with crews in place repairing the damage.