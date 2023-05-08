Aotearoa braces for more wet weather, with rain watches across the motu

Nelson residents face more wet days to start the week, with a heavy rain watch in place from Tuesday.

Wet weather that has already triggered flooding and evacuations in the South Island, looks set to extend as a rain-band moves northeast across the country.

The Nelson region was hit with high levels of rain on Friday and Saturday, leading to the evacuation of at least 25 properties.

An earlier warning had lifted, but a heavy rain watch would return for Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman on Tuesday, as the rain picked up again.

Metservice meteorologist Clare O'Connor said the main area impacted on Monday would be Westland and Fiordland, with an orange heavy rain warning in place until Tuesday evening.

READ MORE:

* Flooding, slips a risk for school holiday travellers as weather warnings issued

* Heavy rain warning for cyclone-hit Gisborne, while newest tropical cyclone named

* Weather warning: Flood-hit areas in firing line as stormy front set to cover the country



A heavy rain watch was also over the Buller region.

”It's the same system we have been having the last few days that has brought rain over the whole country.

“It's been hanging around, we’re sick of it, everybody else is sick of it I'm sure,” O’Connor said.

It warned those in Westland that heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly – surface flooding and slips were also possible.

Further north, conditions were expected to be cloudy on Monday with a few showers over the top half of the North Island, but by Tuesday there was a possibility of heavy rain returning.

Taranaki, Auckland, Northland and the Coromandel would be under heavy rain watches from Tuesday, with more regions potentially being added.

O’Connor said the heavy rain watch in Northland could potentially be upgraded to a warning later on Monday as more information became available.

The watch over Tasman and Marlborough also had “pretty solid” potential at being upgraded to a warning, she said.

Because the ground was already saturated, there was also a greater risk of flooding in those areas.

Flooding closed State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim, and State Highway 60 between Tākaka and Collingwood for several hours on Saturday, and a slip reduced State Highway 6 near Spooners Tunnel, south-west of Nelson, to a single lane.

A number of other roads across the region were closed, or under traffic management on Saturday and the downpour caused sewage overflows leading to a rāhui being placed across Tasman Bay prohibiting swimming or gathering seafood.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Gary Fisher cleans out his garage workshop on Nelson's Gloucester St after floodwaters inundated the area on Saturday morning after heavy rain.

Additionally, on Tuesday there is a chance of severe north to northeast gales about Auckland, Taranaki and Wellington.

On Wednesday, a cold southerly change starts to move onto the South Island, with warm humid air to be replaced with cold temperatures – possibly below average for this time of year.

By Thursday, the cold southerlies will have spread over the North Island.