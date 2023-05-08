Chance of intense downpours in Auckland, Northland on Tuesday, more heavy falls possible for upper South Island, Taranaki

Gary Fisher cleans out his garage workshop on Nelson's Gloucester St after floodwaters inundated the area on Saturday morning after heavy rain.

Auckland and Northland are at risk of intense rain bursts on Tuesday, MetService is warning, with a possibility of severe thunderstorms in Northland, and even a “slight” chance of a tornado.

More heavy rain was also expected for the upper South Island, as a weather system bringing downpours to the West Coast on Monday crossed the country.

Surface flooding and slips were possible in the hardest hit areas.

The Nelson region was hit with high levels of rain on Friday and Saturday, leading to the evacuation of at least 25 properties.

In weather warnings issued Monday, MetService said more heavy rain could fall in the upper South Island throughout the day on Tuesday and into the night, with the biggest risk for Tasman west of Motueka.

But Northland and Auckland had the risk of the most intense downpours, with a chance rain could fall at a rate of more than 40mm an hour in localised areas during thunderstorms.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail The Maitai River in Nelson overflowing on Saturday morning after heavy rain. There’s a chance of more heavy rain in the top of the South Island on Tuesday, although the most intense downpours are forecast for Auckland and Northland.

Areas covered by the warning included the Auckland urban area, MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

“They have this air coming out of the north. It’s holding a lot of moisture. There is instability in the atmosphere, meaning there is a risk of thunderstorms and, particularly, localised very heavy rain.”

Already sodden areas of the country, such as Northland, Auckland, Taranaki, Nelson, Buller, even Bay of Plenty, were in line for more rain.

“For the past week or so, we’ve had high pressure to the east of New Zealand, and we’ve had a constant stream of warm, moist air out of the tropics,” James said. That had brought heavy rain to areas exposed to the north.”

The band of rain had been relatively slow moving, “going back and forth”. It had “one final wobble” before leaving the country.

“It’s now (Monday morning) lying over Westland. Then it crosses over New Zealand again bringing the same sort of northerly flow, with the same areas being affected again,” James said.

“It leaves with a bit of a bang.” The good news was that the period of heavy rain could cross many areas in three to four hours.

Mt Taranaki was among the areas at highest risk of heavy rain on Tuesday, with heavy rain also possible in north Taranaki, MetService said.

Bay of Plenty had a chance of heavy rain from Tuesday afternoon through to Wednesday morning.

On Monday morning, Niwa Weather said about 63,000 lightning strikes had been observed over the Tasman Sea since midnight. “This is the weather system that is about to impact the country.”

It also tweeted maps showing where the heaviest rain was expected on Monday and Tuesday. That included nearly 200mm over 48 hours near Motueka, about 380mm in the mountains near Aoraki/Mt Cook, and nearly 300mm near Haast.

Other maps from Niwa Weather showed extremely high river flows on Tuesday for much of Northland and Auckland and parts of Waikato, along with parts of Taranaki, the coast south of Whanganui, much of the upper South Island and some areas in the west further south.

Niwa Weather meteorologist Chris Brandolino said the rain prediction was “just one possible outcome”.

“The general principle is that tomorrow will be an active day across the North Island, particularly the upper North Island,” Brandolino said.

There was a chance of heavy rain in several North Island cities on Tuesday, including Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

In some areas, because of the rain that had already fallen in recent days, the risk of flooding was higher than it normally would be from the expected rainfall.

Flooding closed State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim, and State Highway 60 between Tākaka and Collingwood for several hours on Saturday, and a slip reduced State Highway 6 near Spooners Tunnel, south-west of Nelson, to a single lane.

A number of other roads across the region were closed, or under traffic management on Saturday and the downpour caused sewage overflows leading to a rāhui being placed across Tasman Bay prohibiting swimming or gathering seafood.

In the West Coast, residents have been warned of land slides and possible road closures, but support teams and pre-positioned staff from other areas are on standby.

“Take a very cautious approach if you are driving around the region over the next couple of days,” said West Coast Emergency Management group (WCEM) manager Claire Brown.

Metservice issued an orange heavy rain warning for Westland from 9am Monday to 9pm Tuesday expecting 250 to 350mm of rain about the ranges, and 100 to 150 mm nearer the coast, south of Otira.

Buller was issued a yellow heavy rain watch for all day Tuesday expecting periods of heavy rain that may reach warning criteria.