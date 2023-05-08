Flood-damaged Auckland homeowners won't be compensated, mayor Wayne Brown indicates

Mayor Wayne Brown said if Aucklanders want to rebuild their flood-destroyed homes, they have to rebuild better.

Auckland Council has indicated homeowners whose property was damaged by unprecedented flooding earlier this year won’t be in line for compensation.

In a press release issued by the office of mayor Wayne Brown on Monday morning, the mayor said council is “generally not responsible for compensating property owners in case of loss due to a severe weather event or natural disaster.”

Brown also said that the plan is to continue developing flood-prone areas of Auckland, but only if “flood resistant design and construction is utilised”.

The development of this policy follows two significant weather events which caused extreme damage across New Zealand, destroying homes, roads and taking Kiwis’ lives. Auckland was hit hard with flooding on January 27, and again two weeks later on February 14, when Cyclone Gabrielle ripped apart some west coast homes.

Brown and Auckland councillors met last week to discuss what they will propose to government as they form a national policy response to the places severely affected by flooding and land instability, including managed retreat.

Some Aucklanders are still not able to access their homes months later.

At the meeting, Brown said government needed to show leadership around storm-related compensation, and any mandates needed to be properly funded.

“Affected Aucklanders want clear communication, direction, and leadership from central and local government to help them make decisions about where they live,” Brown said.

“Before doing good, we need to refrain from doing any harm. In practical terms, when the council says no to any building work or development at risk of flooding, that decision has to carry more weight.”

Brown believed council’s position on resource and building consents in flood-prone areas should not be easily overturned.

The mayor said there was confusion about the roles and responsibilities of central and local government among the public, as well as private property owners, when it comes to who funds what.

“Any use of limited public funds needs to be prudent and consistent with public benefit,” Brown said.

“Our current position is that Auckland Council is not a guarantor of private property interests, and we are generally not responsible for compensating property owners in case of loss due to a severe weather event or natural disaster.”

David White/Stuff Houses in the west coast beaches were severely destroyed.

Brown wants to work with property owners on building storm resilience, rather than managed retreat.

Managed retreat means relocating people, assets, activities, and taonga, where appropriate, from dangerous locations.

“In the long run, we can better serve Aucklanders by adapting to life in a changing climate,” he said.

“We need to work with community groups, not over the top of them. I want to see the council join forces with local residents and mana whenua to monitor and manage flood risks in and around urban streams.”

Brown said Auckland must learn from the catastrophic weather events and “start doing things differently”.

The mayor and council himself were criticised in an independent review by former police commissioner Mike Bush last month, which said during Auckland’s worst ever rainfall event, Brown and Council declared a state of emergency “too late” to reassure the public.

“If we rebuild, we have to build better,” Brown said.

“I think we can continue to develop some flood prone areas of Auckland, but only if flood resistant design and construction is utilised, and the appropriate storm water infrastructure is in place.”

Council has put forward a proposed Storm Response Fund to be included in this year’s budget, which will provide an additional $20m per year to improve Auckland’s “preparedness and response” to severe weather events.

However, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins ruled out a “cyclone levy” at a pre-budget press conference last week.

"In a cost-of-living crisis, now is not the time to be asking Kiwis to pay more though a levy for cyclone repair costs,” he said.

The end of the press release from Brown’s office said “key efforts” to support the recovery included:

