Auckland weather and traffic: State of Emergency declared, parts of SH1, SH10 closed

Spaghetti Junction in Auckland was at a standstill on Tuesday afternoon amid heavy rains.

While some roads remain closed, traffic across the entire city appears clear on Tuesday evening after Auckland entered a State of Emergency.

However, unnecessary travel is still being advised against.

By 2pm,Fire and Emergency had responded to 277 calls for help, across Auckland and Northland, mostly to do with flooding in buildings, and some reports of people trapped in their cars, in floodwaters.

The Kaeo River flooded and overflowed onto nearby State Highway 10 around 3pm, and the section between Omanu Rd and Whangaroa is closed.

More than half of the calls were between 12pm-1pm, Fire and Emergency said around 3.30pm. Around 100 of those were urgent.

Auckland roads appear mostly clear of congestion at 5.30pm after it was previously gridlocked.

“Please avoid unnecessary travel and don’t travel through floodwater,” on-call commander for Tāmaki Makaurau, Brad Mosby, said.

“It’s difficult to judge the depth and currents during the daytime and impossible at night.”

Police have also been responding to weather-related issues across the city. On the North Shore, this has included severe flooding on Fred Thomas Drive in Takapuna, and a person was trapped in their car, in floodwater on Poland Rd in the Wairau Valley. They were rescued.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A tow truck towing vehicles affected by the flooding on Poland Road in Wairau Valley.

Auckland Transport asked people heading to the North Shore to shelter in the city, as huge queues build up in town for the NX1, NX5, 95 and 97 bus services.

Parts of Tamaki Drive are still flooded. Bus routes 774, 775, TMK can pass through as normal for now.

Waka Kotahi reported surface flooding in “many sections” of Tāmaki Makaurau’s highway system, along with several crashes. The Brynderwyn Hills and Dome Valley sections of State Highway 1 have been closed. Flooding is blocking all southbound lanes on SH1 between Penrose Rd overbridge and South Eastern highway off-ramp.

Karanama Ruru/Stuff Innercity traffic was gridlocked as Aucklanders headed out of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

Both Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport are urging everyone to avoid travelling if possible, or to get home early.

Many are also collecting children from school early, adding to the congestion.

Waters are subsiding across some motorways – the southbound lanes on SH1 reopened at 1.35pm between Northcote Rd and Esmonde Rd, but northbound lanes remain closed.

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch and flooding event for Auckland, and Auckland Emergency Management sent out an emergency alert at 12.07pm.

SUPPLIED Kaeo River had flooded and overflowed onto the nearby State Highway 10 at 3pm on Tuesday - image via the Kaeo River Webcam

A State of Emergency was declared at 1pm by the council and the Government has announced it will step up support too.

With mayor Wayne Brown out of New Zealand, deputy mayor Desley Simpson is acting mayor.

Auckland Emergency Management opened a Civil Defence Centre at Te Manawa Library, 11 Kohuhu Lane, Massey for those who need shelter or help.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Waka Kotahi have closed off Wairau Park vehicle access from Tristram Ave because it’s submerged

At a press conference at 2pm, Auckland Emergency Management Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher said the severe weather is expected through to 7pm.

Almost everywhere saw peak rain rates of 35mm an hour, she said.

West Auckland might clear as early as 5pm, and by 7pm hopefully last of rainband will move through, she said.

In the Wairau Valley in the North Shore, water is overflowing, and the Tristram Ave entrance to Wairau Park has been closed to traffic.

Supplied Police are closing sections of Auckland's Northern Motorway, near Esmonde Rd. Traffic is being diverted through Takapuna.

Auckland Road closures as of 4.30pm

Coliseum Drive, Albany

Weranui Road, Wainui

Brixton Road, Manly

Oteha Valley Road, Albany

Ihumatao Road, Mangere

Hendry Avenue, Hillsborough

South-Eastern Highway, Mt Wellington

Forge Road, Mt Wellington

Sunnyside Road, Coasteville

Whittaker Road, Warkworth

Buses, ferries cancelled or delayed

There is flooding near the Glendale Rd and Glengarry intersection and buses cannot pass. Route 154 has been detoured, and the following stops were missed: 5054, 5052, 5050, 5031, 5029, 5294, 5022, 5024, 5057, 5059, 5475

There is flooding on Alderman Dr between Sel Peacock and Ratanui St. Routes 134, 14W, 14T, 146, 138, 133, 131 services heading towards Henderson have been detoured.

The 24B bus will be detoured, and the following stops missed: 8321, 8322, 8323, 8324, 8325 & 8326

Bus route 309, 68 detoured and the following stops missed: 8971, 8962, 8973, 1618, 1727.

All remaining Pine Harbour ferries have been cancelled for the rest of the day. Replacement buses will run from Queens Wharf at 16:00, 17:00 and 18:00.

The following services are replaced by taxis Downtown to Hobsonville & Beach Haven: 19:45 Hobsonville to Beach Haven: 20:15 Beach Haven to Hobsonville & Downtown: 20:20 Hobsonville to Downtown: 20:25

Services on the Northern Busway are running slower than usual because of damage to a section of busway near Akoranga Station which is now down to one lane.

Trains cancelled or reduced



Train services have resumed on the Southern and Western lines, but they are running at “significantly lower speeds” than usual.





Surface flooding on motorways



The South Eastern Highway is flooded and closed in both directions beneath the Southern Motorway overbridge





The right lane southbound through the Greenlane interchange is closed

SH1 between Warkworth and Wellsford (Byrnderwyn Hills) is closed.

SH1 between Warkworth and Wellsford (Dome Valley) is closed

A crash is blocking the middle lane northbound between SH20A Link and Coronation Rd on-ramp

“We have also reminded our bus drivers this morning of the importance of following diversions put in place and to not drive through floodwaters themselves,” Auckland Transport’s general manager of safety, Stacey van der Putten said.

Annabelle Temperton Auckland Transport bus driver drives through floodwaters on Bellringer and Kemp Rd in Massey, West Auckland

Meanwhile, a video footage emerged of an Auckland bus driver driving through floodwaters in West Auckland’s Massey area.

The video, shared by Massey resident Annabelle Temperton, shows the bus making its way down bottom of Bellringer Rd in Massey.

Auckland Transport’s travel alerts Twitter feed has the latest on which routes have been changed or cancelled.

Auckland Transport said slip sites across the city have been made “as safe and secure as possible and will continue to be monitored through this weather event”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Residents attempt to unblock drains on Convair Cres, Mangere, as high tide sweeps in complicating matters

“Hotspots have been inspected to ensure that drainage systems are open and operating to their capacity; We are in close contact with the Auckland Emergency Management team.”

Meanwhile, at Auckland Airport, a spokesperson has said there are sandbags, sucker trucks and pumps on standby, ready to be used in the event of excess water.

”Auckland Airport operations continue to run as normal. Travellers are encouraged to check their airline app or website for any information about flight disruptions.”