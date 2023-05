Wairau Valley pond is overflowing on Auckland's North Shore.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and gale-force winds are lashing parts of Aotearoa, causing widespread flooding in Auckland.

Here are some of the pictures and videos of the damage caused by the weather in Auckland.

Here are some of the photos from around Auckland.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Heavy rain has caused flooding on Richardson Road in Mt Albert, Auckland.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A tow truck towing vehicles affected by the flooding on Poland Road in Wairau Valley.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Bunnings on Poland Road is also shut due to flooding.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Tristram Ave is flooded and the on ramp heading north is closed due to flooding.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Cars avoid road fooding on Tristram Ave in Auckland.

Grant Harvey/Stuff Flooding on Portland Road, Remuera.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Residents attempt to unblock drains on Convair Cres Mangere, with high tide complicating the flooding.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Cars negotiate flooded areas on Bader Drive, Mangere.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Muzza’s pies and Harlston Dairy in Mt Albert are putting out sand bags and sweeping out water to try and stop water coming into the shop.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Heavy rain has caused flooding on Richardson Road in Mt Albert.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A business is flooded in Wairau Valley as the pond overflowed.

David White/Stuff Flooding hits Auckland as heavy rain falls over the city.

metservice Heavy rain is hitting Auckland and Northland, with more expected.

1 NEWS Torrential rain has pummelled the upper North Island this morning, leaving one high school group in trouble.

Vinesh Haribhai/Stuff Vinesh Haribhai was at New Lynn shopping malI on Tuesday when the carpark started flooding. "It's getting worse," he said.

Natalie Dunn/Stuff Pics of flooding on Landscape Road in Mt Eden and Green Lane east intersection of Great south road.

Lewis Clarke/Stuff Flooding on Roberta Ave, Glendowie.

Harrison Tinsel/Stuff A flooded road in the Kaipara region.

Harrison Tinsel/Stuff Farmland in Kaipara swamped.

Karanama Ruru/Stuff Auckland traffic is gridlocked amid a local state of emergency and heavy rain.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A resident off Border Road in West Auckland attempts in vain to clear a drain.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Severe flooding in West Auckland.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Flooding on Auckland’s Tamaki Drive.

David White/Stuff Flooded garden on the Hibiscus Coast.