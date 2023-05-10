Newsable: Tips to managing your emotions during and after a disaster

A resident off Border Road in West Auckland attempts in vain to clear a drain, a stream spills over on Border Road.

Well, here we go again. Umbrellas, raincoats, puddles deep enough to swim through.

States of emergency, high-vis vests, emergency broadcasts. Road closures. Car accidents. Sodden carpets, flooded basements. Lost possessions. Maybe lost lives.

It’s a lot to deal with on its own, let alone just a few months after a similar natural disaster.

It takes a physical toll. And it takes a mental toll too, as disaster recovery expert Elizabeth McNaughton tells Newsable.

“It’s important to remember that as humans, we are designed for adversity.

“We are incredible. Our bodies are amazing, they’re designed for this. They’ve learned that certain smells or sounds or sensations mean danger. So often what people will be feeling is that sense of threat: their bodies are getting ready for action.

“It actually takes a lot of energy: we’re being flooded with this adrenaline to help us deal with the threat.”

McNaughton warns that heightening of senses brings with it a flipside: people may be more easily irritated, more “on edge”.

Of course, there’s also the comedown when the immediate threat has dissipated, but leaves behind a lingering sense of uncertainty or doom.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Wairau Valley pond is overflowing on Auckland's North Shore.

McNaughton says it’s important to try to be self-aware and avoid that spiral of anxiety and depression, and says simple steps like having a calming place or activity can be helpful.

She says it’s also important not to try to shoulder too much of the burden yourself.

“Disasters are a collective event. We are always stronger together. This is the time to lean on each other, and support each other.”

