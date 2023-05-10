How heavy rain and floods caught Auckland and Northland out again

On January 27 and on February 14, the upper North Island experienced severe flooding. On Tuesday, it happened again.

Tāmaki Makaurau and Northland were brought to a standstill on Tuesday as thunderstorms and torrential rain lashed the upper North Island, causing major floods for the third time this year.

The worst of the weather wasn’t expected to hit the region until mid-afternoon, but by 1pm Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown had declared a local state of emergency and a schoolboy had been swept away by rising floodwaters.

Here’s how it happened:

Monday, April 9

On Monday morning, MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland, warning the weather would arrive between 10am and 5pm on Tuesday.

It warned North Islanders “some of these thunderstorms may become severe, producing localised torrential rain in excess of 40mm/hour”.

By Monday afternoon, the severe thunderstorm watch had been extended to cover Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula, expected to hit on Tuesday afternoon and night.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The worst of the wet weather wasn’t expected in Auckland until 2pm on Tuesday, but it arrived early.

Tuesday, April 10

10.26am: Police received a call about a group of 14 students from Whangārei Boys High School and two adults “in difficulty” in the Abbey Caves in Whangārei.

One person was unaccounted for, police later told media.

10.30am: The firefighters’ union say they are given the go-ahead to stand up a “heavy rescue team”, but that they had requested this significantly earlier.

11.09am: MetService said the severe thunderstorm warning for Auckland had been brought forward and would be in effect from 11.30am – two-and-a-half-hours before the worst of the rain was expected to arrive.

David White/Stuff Crashes across Auckland wreaked havoc for commuters, with many stuck in gridlocked traffic for hours.

11.10am: Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency warns drivers “significant flooding is affecting many sections of the Auckland Motorway system, with multiple crashes occurring”.

Significant delays begin to build on all Auckland motorways.

11.28am: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s office issues a press release saying he was in Sydney for a meeting but “has been briefed on the developing situation in Auckland and is in regular telephone contact with Auckland Emergency Management and the Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson”.

The press release acknowledges “reports of flooding in west and north Auckland”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The heavy rain on Richardson Rd in Mt Albert meant the owners of Muzza’s pies and Harlston Dairy had to act quickly to stop their shops flooding.

11.30am: Schools across Auckland and Northland begin to close as the rain intensifies.

11.35am: Auckland Transport suspends all western line and Onehunga train line services “until further notice, due to severe notice”.

11.45am: Firefighters are called to a cliff collapse north of Auckland.

12.05pm: Auckland Emergency Management issues an emergency mobile alert due to widespread rain and flooding in Auckland.

Those who can go home from work early are urged to do so.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A resident off Border Road in West Auckland attempted in vain to clear a drain as a stream spilt over on Border Road.

12.35pm: The first evacuation centre is set up in Auckland’s Mt Roskill.

13.00pm: Fire and Emergency New Zealand has by now responded to more than 300 weather-related calls for help in Northland and Auckland.

13.06pm: Brown announces he has declared a local state of emergency.

“The decision is based on the lessons we learnt from the Anniversary Auckland floods,” Brown said in a press release.

Susan Edmunds/Stuff A boat attached to the back of a fire ute arrived at Abbey Caves in the search for the missing boy on Tuesday afternoon.

14.00pm: Auckland Emergency Management holds a press conference.

Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher tells reporters heavy downpours have been seen across the region.

She urges Aucklanders to delay travel and to avoid driving through floodwaters.

15.40pm: The principal of Whangārei Boys High School speaks out for the first time since one of the school’s pupils was swept away by rising floodwaters.

Karen Gilbert-Smith says the Abbey Caves incident is hugely upsetting for all concerned.

The rest of the group who came out of the cave were supported by search and rescue and the St Johns Ambulance team, Gilbert-Smith says.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Wairau Valley pond on Auckland’s North Shore overflowed as heavy rain pummelled the region.

16.00pm: The rain begins to ease in Auckland and Northland, with the storm heading towards the Bay of Plenty next.

16.55pm: Police announce they have suspended their search for missing student in the Abbey Caves.

The search is expected to resume at “first light” on Wednesday.

Northland District Commander, Superintendent Tony Hill, calls the event a “tragic accident”.

17.15pm: A leaked email reveals the missing schoolboy was actually meant to be rock climbing, but bad weather forced the trip underground.