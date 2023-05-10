What you need to know: Auckland's state of emergency, evacuation centres and road closures

An active cold front brought torrential rain and severe thunderstorms to the upper North Island on Tuesday, which caused flooding in both areas.

On Tuesday the top of the North Island was hit by torrential rain, causing flooding and widespread commuter chaos.

In Northland, a school student was believed to have been swept away in floodwaters during a trip to Abbey Caves, in Whangārei.

A state of emergency was declared in Auckland, with deputy mayor Desley Simpson taking command, as mayor Wayne Brown was away in Sydney.

Here’s what you need to know about where to go and what’s closed:

Civil Defence Centres:

There are two civil defence centres open, along with seven community centres, where people can go if they feel unsafe.

The civil defence centres are providing stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support and psychosocial support.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick questions whether frontline firefighters got the 'OK' to prepare for rain soon enough

* Auckland weather and traffic: State of Emergency declared, parts of SH1, SH10 closed

* Student swept away on school trip wasn't meant to be caving, leaked email reveals



The community centres are offering soup, rolls and a dry place to shelter.

The civil defence centre locations are:

Henderson-Massey at Te Manawa Library, 11 Kohuhu Lane, Massey

Upper Harbour at the Albany Community Hub, 575 Albany Highway, Albany

The community centre locations are:

Kumeu: Kumeu Cricket Ground, 529 State Highway16, Kumeu

Warkworth: Warkworth Town Hall, 2 Alnwick St, Warkworth

Wellsford: Wellsford Community Centre, 224 Rodney Street, Wellsford

Devonport / Narrow Neck: No 6 (North Shore) Squadron Air Cadets Hall, 9a Archilles Crescent, Narrow Neck

Waiheke: Waiheke Service Centre: 10 Belgium St, Waiheke

Beachlands: Beachlands Memorial Hall, 49 Wakelin Road, Beachlands

Pukekohe: Pukekohe Netball Centre, 114 Queen St, Pukekohe

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Tristram Ave was flooded and the on ramp heading north was closed due to flooding.

Public transport:

Trains were slowly resuming on Tuesday evening, with the Southern and Western line services running at low speeds. Services on the Onehunga line were still suspended on Tuesday night.

The bus network was seeing significant delays and a higher number of cancellations due to heavy traffic, detours and road closures.

The ferry network is also facing delays and cancellations.

The current list of road closures across Auckland:

Coliseum Drive, Albany

Weranui Road, Wainui

Brixton Road, Manly

Oteha Valley Road, Albany

Ihumatao Road, Mangere

Hendry Avenue, Hillsborough

South-Eastern Highway, Mt Wellington

Forge Road, Mt Wellington

Sunnyside Road, Coasteville

Whittaker Road, Warkworth

Flood water risks:

In addition to the danger of drowning and debris, Dr Jay Harrower, medical officer of health for Te Whatu Ora (Northern region)​, previously told Stuff a big health concern is that floodwaters were potentially contaminated with human sewage, which can carry “all manner of bacteria and viruses”.

Contact with contaminated water can lead to gastroenteritis: a gut infection causing abdominal pain/cramps, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Harrower said someone with gastro may be sick for a couple of days, but the time and severity of illness can depend on the particular organism at play.

David White/Stuff Roads across the region were affected by the severe weather

Norovirus, for example, tends to run its course within a couple of days.

Some nasties can be “more serious” – including campylobacter, giardia, salmonella and cryptosporidium.

Occasionally these can cause illness lasting longer than a few days and sometimes require antibiotics, Harrower said.

Gastro is more severe for those who are very young, very old, or, have underlying medical conditions.

Insurance claims:

The Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) said those affected by floods and storms across Auckland, and other areas, to contact their insurer early.

ICNZ CEO Tim Grafton said it’s especially important to contact insurers early if you need to arrange temporary accommodation or emergency repairs.

“Insurers will do their best to get on top of new claims, but they do come on top of more than 100,000 already this year for climate events.”

Insurers will be gearing up their call centres, Grafton said, but for many the quickest way to lodge a claim would be through the insurers' website.