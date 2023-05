Cars and people negotiate flooded roads on Bader Drive Mangere as heavy rain hits Auckland on Tuesday. (File photo)

A person stuck in a car in floodwaters is rescued by emergency services in south Auckland.

Emergency services responded to the incident in Māngere just after 6am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said services were assisting an occupant out of water.

They said there was “no indication of any concerns in this case at the moment”.

