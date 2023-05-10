In photos: Torrential downpour, flooding hits Auckland

Torrential downpours have brought more flooding to Auckland – bringing traffic to a standstill and prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday.
Weather warnings for Auckland have lifted, although showers and possible thunderstorms are still forecast for the city throughout the day on Wednesday.
The local emergency did not mean schools had to close, Auckland Emergency Management Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher said on Wednesday.
Any schools that need to close due to flooding can inform parents, she said.
READ MORE:
* Body found in search for school boy who went missing in Abbey Caves
* What you need to know: Auckland's state of emergency, evacuation centres and road closures
* Boy slipped from classmate's grip in cave and was swept away
In Northland, the body of a school student believed to have been swept away in floodwaters during a trip to Abbey Caves, in Whangārei had been found.
Have any rain or flooding pics? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz