In photos: Torrential downpour, flooding hits Auckland

10:27, May 10 2023
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Surface flooding at pie shop in Mt Albert, Auckland

Torrential downpours have brought more flooding to Auckland – bringing traffic to a standstill and prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday.

Weather warnings for Auckland have lifted, although showers and possible thunderstorms are still forecast for the city throughout the day on Wednesday.

The local emergency did not mean schools had to close, Auckland Emergency Management Deputy Controller Rachel Kelleher said on Wednesday.

Any schools that need to close due to flooding can inform parents, she said.

In Northland, the body of a school student believed to have been swept away in floodwaters during a trip to Abbey Caves, in Whangārei had been found.

Have any rain or flooding pics? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Abigail Dougherty
After heavy rains yesterday, a landslide has caused a lane closure on Stoney Creek Drive in Waitakere, Auckland.
David White/Stuff
Flooding on Whangapiro Valley Rd, south of Wellsford, on Wednesday morning following the rain.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Muzza’s pies and Harlston Dairy in Mt Albert put out sand bags and swept out water to try and stop the floodwaters coming into the shop.
Karanama Ruru/Stuff
Inner city traffic gridlocked amid a local state of emergency and heavy rain.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
Auckland Emergency Management deputy duty controller Rachel Kelleher and deputy mayor Desley Simpson speak at a press conference on Tuesday.
Jason Dorday/Stuff
Residents attempt to unblock drains on Convair Crescent, Māngere.
Carmen Parahi/Stuff
Flooding on Auckland’s Waiheke Island.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Michael Wood’s spoke to media in West Auckland after a state of emergency was declared on Tuesday.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
A resident of Border Road in West Auckland attempts in vain to clear a drain on his street.
James Halpin/Stuff
Clover Drive state houses in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson have been fenced off since the floods in January
David White/Stuff
Flooded garden on the Hibiscus Coast
Harrison Tinsel/Stuff
Kaipara local Harrison Tinsel said floodwaters were building up during the downpour on Tuesday