Wind gusts of 100kph to hit Auckland Harbour Bridge, red alert warning possible

Auckland Harbour Bridge was experiencing gusts of 90kmh on Wednesday night (file photo)

Wind gusts of up to 100kph are expected to hit the Auckland Harbour Bridge overnight, as bad weather rolls into the city.

Waka Kotahi had issued an amber alert for the bridge, due to the high westerly winds, but was on standby to issue a red alert if wind gusts hit triple figures.

The wind was expected to pick up from 6pm on Wednesday and stay strong into Thursday morning, around 7am.

Crews were in place to react to the high winds and close lanes, or the bridge, if necessary, Waka Kotahi said.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles or motorcycles were advised to avoid the bridge and instead travel along the SH16/SH18 ring route.

“Under an amber alert, speeds are reduced and some lanes close on the bridge and under a red alert, all lanes on the bridge are closed.

”The safety of road users is our top priority and we won’t hesitate to reduce speeds, close lanes or close the bridge if necessary.”

Motorists going over the bridge should reduce their speeds and stay within their lane, they said.

MetService An active cold front brought torrential rain and severe thunderstorms to the upper North Island on Tuesday, which caused flooding in both areas.

After a few days of heavy rain, including torrential downpours on Tuesday, the wet weather in Auckland had given way on Wednesday night to colder temperatures.

Auckland temperatures were expected to drop to 11C by midnight, with a low of 7C on Thursday.