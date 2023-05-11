Aucklanders capture incredible photos as lightning strikes SkyTower

Lightning strikes the Sky Tower during a storm on Wednesday night.

Aucklanders captured incredible photos and videos of lightning striking the SkyTower.

Photos and videos started pouring in as the city endured 329 lightning strikes and heavy hail just after 9pm on Wednesday.

In footage sent in by a reader, it showed the Sky Tower being struck by a fork of lightning, illuminating the night sky in flash of purple, with many others capturing the thunderous boom of the strike.

There were 1247 lighting strikes in Northland, with Auckland recording 329 and Waikato notching up 414 strikes overnight and into Thursday morning.

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said hail storms are expected across the Auckland region on Thursday. He said some hailstones could reach a maximum of 10mm in diameter. Hailstones measuring 1mm were recorded on Wednesday night.

Max Downing-Webb Lightning strikes the Sky Tower during a storm in Auckland on Wednesday night. Credit: Max Downing-Webb

“We are expecting a few more lightning strikes in Auckland and surrounding areas today [Thursday].

“There is a decent risk of lightning in the North Island. Make sure you pay attention to forecasts when leaving the house.”

Julia Rosser/Supplied Julia Rosser, 16, manages to capture a photo of Auckland’s Sky Tower being struck by Lightning on Wednesday night

Auckland is in for pleasant weather this weekend with temperatures expected to reach 18 degrees.

Meteorologist Kathryn Hodge on Wednesday told Stuff a “very decent” thunderstorm was moving through Auckland just after 9pm on Wednesday.

Sky City communications manager Laura Barrett previously told Stuff it’s "100 percent" safe for lightning to hit the tower. The tower has an advanced protection system which equipped the tower to withstand lightning.