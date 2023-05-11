SkyTower diners enjoy lightning display as storm rolls through

Lightning strikes the Sky Tower during a storm on Wednesday night.

People in SkyCity were in for a surprise on Wednesday night as hundreds of lightning strikes illuminated SkyTower with spectacular flashes.

Roselina Matthew said it was surprising to see so much electrical activity.

“It was a great dinner. The sky was naturally illuminated in purple and white.”

Sugar Club restaurant manager Alexzandra Shepherd said she saw the lightning, but didn’t know it was hitting SkyTower.

READ MORE:

* 'More than a month’s worth of rain' set to hit parts of New Zealand this week

* League star's wife given devastating diagnosis and fight for more time

* Double success for Wayne Hemi at Robertson Holden Speedway



“I didn’t even know it was a direct hit until I saw the footage this morning. Customers seemed to enjoy the bright flashes which illuminated the Auckland skyline, it was very cool to watch”

Meanwhile, Aucklanders captured incredible photos and videos of lightning striking the SkyTower.

Photos and videos started pouring in as the city endured 329 lightning strikes and heavy hail just after 9pm on Wednesday.

Images sent in by a reader shows SkyTower being struck by a fork of lightning, illuminating the night sky in flash of purple, with many others capturing the thunderous boom of at least three direct strikes within the space of about half an hour.

There were 1247 lighting strikes in Northland, with Auckland recording 329 and Waikato notching up 414 strikes overnight and into Thursday morning.

SkyTower was unaffected by the electrical activity, and is designed to withstand such forces of nature.

“The aviation lights, power and telecommunications all kept working, just as designed,” said Callum Mallett, SkyCity Chief Operating Officer, on Thursday.

Julia Rosser/Supplied Julia Rosser, 16, manages to capture a photo of Auckland’s SkyTower being struck by lightning on Wednesday night

“The tower is an icon of Auckland, built to exacting engineering standards that, 26 years after being built, remain gold standard.”

SkyTower is earthed and has a dynasphere on top of the mast to conduct lightning, so during a storm people inside the tower only hear thunder, rather than feeling the lightning strike, Mallett said.

While Wednesday night’s lightning was spectacular, it’s not so unusual – SkyTower is hit about 10 times a year.

Max Downing-Webb Lightning strikes the Sky Tower during a storm in Auckland on Wednesday night. Credit: Max Downing-Webb

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said hail storms are expected across the Auckland region on Thursday. He said some hailstones could reach a maximum of 10mm in diameter. Hailstones measuring 1cm were recorded on Wednesday night.

“We are expecting a few more lightning strikes in Auckland and surrounding areas today [Thursday].

“There is a decent risk of lightning in the North Island. Make sure you pay attention to forecasts when leaving the house.”

Auckland is in for pleasant weather this weekend with temperatures expected to reach 18C.

Meteorologist Kathryn Hodge on Wednesday told Stuff a “very decent” thunderstorm was moving through Auckland just after 9pm on Wednesday.

Sky City communications manager Laura Barrett previously told Stuff it’s "100%" safe for lightning to hit the tower.