Auckland state of emergency ended, despite forecast of thunderstorms

Mayor Wayne Brown has ended the state of emergency in Auckland.

The emergency was declared shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, after heavy rain hit the city in the morning, causing flooding in some areas along with traffic chaos.

On Thursday, no weather watches or warnings are in place for the supercity, though squally showers and thunderstorms are forecast across the region throughout the day.

“I would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone who contributed to this emergency response. Everything that could be done was done, or otherwise ready to go,” Brown said on Thursday.

Brown was out of the country when Tuesday’s weather hit and the state of emergency was declared a couple of hours after the downpour started.

Brown and Auckland Council was criticised for a delay in declaring the state of emergency when floods struck the city on January 27.

On Thursday morning, Brown said he would like to acknowledge the efforts of everyone who contributed to the latest emergency response.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Cars and people negotiate flooded roads on Bader Drive Mangere on Tuesday as heavy rains hit Auckland.

“Once again, we saw a fantastic community-led response and our elected members were hard at work on the ground.

“However, there is always room for improvement, and we will continue to learn the lessons from these severe weather events.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Muzza’s pies and Harlston Dairy in Mt Albert put out sand bags and sweeping out water to stop water coming into their shop as heavy rains hit Auckland on Tuesday.

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) and Auckland Council staff would continue to work with Aucklanders affected by this week’s weather, including welfare and the removal of flood-damaged items.

Nearly 120 properties were being assessed following the flooding on Tuesday.

More than 95% of building inspections have been completed.

MetService said thunderstorms and squally weather over Auckland would decrease over the course of the day and into the evening. These would come in short bursts and may bring more lightning, strong wind gusts and a low risk of hail.

People are advised to remember to keep up to date with MetService forecasts, take care on the roads and call 111 if your life or property is in danger.

To report blocked stormwater drains, call Auckland Council on 09 301 0101.