Long delays across Auckland's Harbour Bridge as severe wind causes repeated closures

The Auckland Harbour Bridge closed and reopened three times on Saturday afternoon.

The Auckland Harbour Bridge is open again following three closures due to high wind gusts – causing long delays in the area.

How’s the weather at your place? Email us your photos and stories at newstips@stuff.co.nz

The bridge was first closed at 1.10pm due to wind gusts of around 91kph. By 1.20pm, traffic was at a standstill on SH1 between Northcote and Penrose.

The speed limit on the bridge was reduced to 30kph.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Red severe gale warning for Auckland, heavy rain continues across North Island

* Heavy rain warnings across North Island, with some respite for flood-ravaged Aucklanders

* House lifted off foundations in West Auckland, person trapped inside



Motorists were asked to use the Western Ring Route (SH16 and 18) and urged to “drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, or full bridge closure, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge”.

Auckland Transport has warned bus routes may be affected by bridge closures, namely the NX1, NX2, 82, 923, 95B, 95C and 97R services.

The bridge was then closed again at 4.20pm but reopened 10 minutes later, but by 5pm it was closed again due to wind gusts reaching over 100kph.

It was reopened for a third time around 20 minutes later.

Waka Kotahi said buses on the affected routes were being told to pull over and wait.

Heavy rain and severe gales are expected across much of the North Island on Saturday.

A deep low moving eastwards over the lower North Island from the Tasman Sea will bring with it gales, heavy rain and showers, Met Service said in a statement.

A severe weather watch has been issued.

“People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, as further watches or warnings may be added.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Firefighters help secure a roof at a property on Sadgrove Tce in Auckland's Mt Albert.

Strong winds are expected in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumaranui, Taupō, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatū, Gisborne and Taranaki.

Heavy rain is expected near Taranaki Maunga, Bay of Plenty (east of Whakatane) and Tongariro National Park.

At about 1.40pm, Auckland firefighters were called to help secure the roof of a Mt Albert home hit by wind.

A Vector spokesperson said the strong winds caused a few localised power outages in Auckland on Saturday afternoon.

“The areas most impacted were in the western part of the region including Swanson, Henderson and Helensville.

“Crews have been allocated to each impacted area and are working to get the power restored for those customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

Stuff Met Service recommends people across New Zealand wear warm, windproof and waterproof layers outside this weekend.

The spokesperson said if conditions worsened, crews may need to be stood down for safety.

“Severe weather could cause trees to fall on power lines or slips that impact the stability of power poles and underground cables. Areas that have experienced slips during recent events may be more vulnerable due to unstable ground and this may complicate the restoration process.”

The public is reminded to stay away from any downed power lines. Lines should be treated as live at all times.

The spokesperson added that people should prepare for the possibility of power outages by charging devices and keeping a torch handy.