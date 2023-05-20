Severe gale force winds to slam the North Island

Met Service recommends people across New Zealand wear warm, windproof and waterproof layers outside this weekend.

Heavy rain and severe gales are expected across much of the North Island on Saturday.

A deep low moving eastwards over the lower North Island from the Tasman Sea will bring with it gales, heavy rain and showers, Met Service said in a statement.

A severe weather watch has been issued.

“People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, as further watches or warnings may be added.”

Strong winds are expected in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumaranui, Taupō, Taihape, Whanganui, Manawatū, Gisborne and Taranaki.

Heavy rain is expected near Taranaki Maunga, Bay of Plenty (east of Whakatane) and Tongariro National Park.

Closures of the Auckland Harbour Bridge are likely, with severe gales expected in exposed places.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised on Friday that it was likely the Auckland Harbour Bridge could close due to the strong winds, which are expected to end around 6am on Sunday.

“Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, or full bridge closure, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.”

Those driving high sided vehicles should avoid the bridge and use the Western Ring Route (SH16 and 18) instead.

A Vector spokesperson said crews were on standby to respond to any power outages.

“Severe weather could cause trees to fall on power lines or slips that impact the stability of power poles and underground cables. Areas that have experienced slips during recent events may be more vulnerable due to unstable ground and this may complicate the restoration process.”

The public is reminded to stay away from any downed power lines. Lines should be treated as live at all times.

The spokesperson added that people should prepare for the possibility of power outages by charging devices and keeping a torch handy.