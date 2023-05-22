Downpours in Auckland, thousands of lightning strikes with high winds, hail to come

Extreme weather brings rougher growing conditions, which can cause food shortages and price rises.

Auckland woke up to downpours on Monday and the North Island is in for more heavy rain, thunderstorms and high winds, after a wet weekend had some residents evacuating their homes.

Already, in the 24 hours to 10am, 8850​​ lightning strikes have been recorded over Aotearoa and the Tasman Sea – mostly over the water – MetService meteorologist Andrew James​​ said.

MetService is advising there’s a moderate risk of thundery showers for the upper half of the North Island on Monday, bringing the chance of heavier bursts of rain, gusty winds and hail.

For northern parts of the country, this could mean localised rain with intensities of 10-25mm per hour, hail measuring 5-15mm, and strong wind gusts of 90-100kph.

On Twitter, Auckland Emergency Management said: “We’re in for a wet afternoon, Auckland”.

Heavier showers were causing “brief” surface flooding due to soil saturation, so people were advised to take “extreme care” on the roads and “never” drive through floodwaters.

It comes after state highways were blocked and properties were without power due to flooding and landslips following heavy rain in Whanganui and Manawatū on Sunday.

A band of heavy rain went through southern parts of Auckland and Waikato on Monday morning, and more recently over parts of central Tāmaki Makaurau, James said.

METSERVICE MetService reported 8850 lightning strikes over Aotearoa New Zealand and the Tasman Sea in the 24 hours to 10am. Strikes are over the water because at this time of year the water still holds some warmth from the summer, but land has cooled down significantly. That low-level warmth helps fuel thunderstorms.

But in behind that band is more “very widespread, quite patchy showers” with thunderstorms, expected to move over the upper part of the North Island on Monday and Tuesday.

As the low rolls over, bringing heavy showers right throughout the upper North Island, those with already “saturated” ground could possibly see some surface flooding.

The squally system was moving through “quite quickly”, meaning heavy rain, gusty winds and bursts of hail could start and finish quickly, James said.

The only places expected to see “broad-scale heavy rain” is where watches are in place.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty (west of Whakatāne), for eight hours from 4pm on Monday to 12am on Tuesday, forecasting heavy rain and possible thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch was in place for Bay of Plenty about and east of Whakatāne from 9am Monday to 9am Tuesday.

Gisborne is expected to get the wet weather a little later, with a heavy rain watch in force from 12am Tuesday to 12am Wednesday, with rainfall amounts potentially approaching warning criteria, mainly north of Tolaga Bay.

MetService was also forecasting a moderate risk of thunderstorms for Golden Bay and coastal areas of Buller on Monday, which may bring localised heavy rain with intensities of 10-25 mm per hour and small hail.

METSERVICE/Stuff Auckland is seeing some passing showers today - some heavy, thundery, gusty or with hail, especially from 2-10pm on Monday, MetService says.

Although not sunny, the capital can expect slightly better weather than most of the North Island, with showers in the morning, before clearing up.

The South Island, while definitely colder, is not likely to get much rain at all, with some places staying clear all day on Monday, according to MetService.

Christchurch will drop as low as 2C with some morning frost, but with the sun out will reach 13C.

Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown can expect equally clear days.

There is some good news, James said: from the middle of the week, a more settled spell and ridge of high pressure is set to bring a “calming influence” to the weather.

“There’s some light at the end of the tunnel.”