North Island to be hit by heavy rain, chance of thunderstorm with 110kph winds

Extreme weather brings rougher growing conditions, which can cause food shortages and price rises.

The North Island is in for more heavy rain, thunderstorms and high winds, after an already wet weekend which had some residents evacuating their homes.

On Sunday, state highways were blocked and properties were without power due to flooding and landslips following heavy rain in Whanganui, Taihape and Manawatū.

The bad weather is forecast to move further north on Monday with a low pressure system expected later in the day through into Tuesday, according to MetService.

There’s a moderate chance of thunderstorms for Auckland and Northland, the forecaster said, which could bring gusts of up to 90kph.

The severe weather is expected to have moved down to Bay of Plenty and Gisborne by Monday morning, where heavy rain watches have been put in place.

“In eastern Bay of Plenty and northern Gisborne wind gusts could also reach 90 to 110kph, and there is a low risk of severe thunderstorms from evening, bringing localised downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour,” MetService said.

The thunderstorms may also produce hail.

WHANGANUI DISTRICT COUNCIL/Supplied Raine Street, about 3am on Sunday, May 21.

For Bay of Plenty, rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, mainly around the eastern ranges where there could be downpours.

Gisborne will get the wet weather a little later in the day, with most of the rain hitting the area heading into Tuesday.

Although not sunny, the capital is forecasted for slightly better weather than most of the North Island, with showers in the morning, before clearing up.

The South Island, while definitely colder, is not likely to get much rain at all, with some places staying clear all day on Monday, according to MetService.

Christchurch will drop as low as 2C and have some morning frost, but with the sun out will reach 13C.

Dunedin, Invercargill and Queenstown can expect equally clear days.

On the weekend, the highest rainfall was at Kauangaroa, east of Whanganui, which got 79.5mm of rain between 5pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency had received more than 60 weather-related calls for assistance in the Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū areas related to the weekend’s severe weather.