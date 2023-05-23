Rain watches lifted in many areas as dregs of low pressure move across country

The latest MetService national forecast is predicting a damp Tuesday for several North Island areas.

Heavy rain watches have been lifted for much of the North Island – though the day may be wet and thundery for some as another low pressure system rolls across the country.

Ahead of a brief ridge of high pressure bringing fine weather later in the week, MetService is forecasting unsettled and wet weather, as a complex low pressure system lies north of the North Island, slowly moving eastwards.

Heavy rain watches for Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne and the Wairoa district overnight and on Tuesday morning have been lifted.

MetService was forecasting a low risk of thunderstorms with heavy rain in Gisborne, north of Gisborne City, on Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Heavy rain watches in place for Bay of Plenty, have also been lifted. However, light rain is likely to continue about and east of Whakatāne, especially in the ranges.

Metservice Rainfall accumulation on Monday, May 22 to Thursday, May 25.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane earlier said rainfall amounts might not reach warning criteria over widespread areas, but sodden grounds meant there was still a risk of surface flooding.

The front should move onto the south of the South Island in the evening. There was a low risk of thunderstorms in the evening for coastal areas of Clutha, Southland and southern Fiordland.

There will still be showers in the eastern North Island on Wednesday, while the rest of the Island comes under the influence of a high pressure system.

“This high pressure brings a temporary clearance in weather that people in the North Island have been waiting for over a couple of weeks now,” Makgabutlane said.

“It probably won’t last long enough to fully dry the washing, but it will be a welcome break from what has been a very wet month so far.”

That clearer weather will continue for the rest of the working week, but showers will plague the upper North Island again by Friday night.

Main centres forecast

Auckland is to reach a high of 18C on Tuesday, with showers – possibly heavy and thundery in the morning – becoming isolated in the evening and with fine breaks in the weather increasing.

Hamilton would also hit 18C, with showers easing in the morning and clearing by the evening.

Wellington will have morning cloud, then long and fine breaks, reaching a high of 16C.

It will reach 14C in Christchurch on Tuesday, with a possible morning frost, then fine weather.