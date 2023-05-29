More heavy rain warnings, strong wind watches in force for week ahead

Bay of Plenty and Westland are expected to see the worst of the rain. (File photo)

Heavy rain warnings and strong wind watches are in place as northern and western parts of New Zealand brace for another week of bad weather.

A low over the Tasman Sea is set to move east, bringing wind and rain to most of the motu, MetService said on Sunday.

The worst of the weather will linger for longer around Bay of Plenty and Westland, with the rain expected to travel south in the latter half of the week.

In Auckland the weather is playing havoc with its public transport as trains have been cancelled and delayed, while ferry passengers have been moved to buses.

Trains on Auckland’s southern and eastern line are running at a reduced frequency this morning after a power outage on Monday morning.

Although the worst of the wet weather is over for the upper North Island, Auckland and Northland will be under a strong wind watch on Monday morning, with MetService warning that winds may approach severe gale levels in exposed areas.

Temperatures are expected to reach 20C on Monday in Tāmaki Makaurau, but drop to a cool 12C overnight as northerlies reach up to 90kph in exposed places.

The rain will travel across to the Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne and Rotorua on Monday morning, with a heavy rain warning coming into effect at 5am and lasting until 9pm.

Areas under the warning are expected to see between 60 to 90mm of rain, with the possibility of thunderstorms.

STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertsontells business leaders in a post-budget speech that a national resilience fund is needed becasue extreme weather events will happen every year

Bay of Plenty east of Whakatāne and Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay will also be at risk of rain, with a warning in place from 1am on Monday through to 3am on Tuesday.

Earlier, at around 6am, trains were cancelled on Auckland’s southern line and passengers diverted to buses.

Just before 7am Auckland Transport has said trains to Homai, Manurewa, Te Mahia,Takanini and Papakura stations will run at reduced frequency.

Meanwhile, early morning Gulf Harbour ferry services between there and downtown Auckland will be replaced by buses or taxis.

Rainfall of 100 to 140mm is expected about the ranges, with 50 to 80mm nearer the coast, and possible thunderstorms.

Wellingtonians can expect a drier week, with scattered rain breaking through periods of sun. The week will begin with a high of 18C and a low of 14C.

A heavy rain warning will also cover Westland for 37 hours – from 5am on Monday through to 6pm on Tuesday.

People should expect 220 to 280 mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges, and 80 to 120mm near the coast. The heavy rain was expected to ease for a time on Tuesday morning.

“There will be a lot of water coming down those rivers,” a MetService spokesperson warned.

Tasman west of Motueka is set to be under a warning from 2am to 5pm on Monday, with 80 to 120mm of rain expected about the ranges and 40 to 60mm nearer the coast.

Heavy rain watches were also in place for the early hours of Monday morning and into Tuesday for Auckland and Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Mount Taranaki.

In Christchurch, the week is looking fair and will kick off with a high of 17C, dropping to just 10C on Monday night.

The rain would continue in the South Island until Thursday, beginning to ease on Friday morning.