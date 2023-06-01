$1.3m rates relief for Auckland homes left uninhabitable by floods, cyclone

Auckland Council has paid out $1.3 million in rates relief to people whose homes were left uninhabitable after the Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

In March, Auckland’s councillors voted unanimously to reopen the city’s Emergency Relief Fund to give rates reprieve to owners of uninhabitable properties that have been red, yellow and white-stickered after recent severe weather events.

The payout, given to 792 eligible rates accounts, covered the full third and fourth quarter of rates instalments.

Deputy mayor Desley Simpson said the relief will provide welcome assistance for what has been a challenging few months for many.

Previously the deputy mayor said they couldn’t underestimate the impact being stickered had on those people.

They were stressed, unable to sleep in their homes, and battling that they may never live back in their home, she said.

Auckland Council chief financial officer Peter Gudsell said it was important to target relief where it was most needed.

Auckland Council Auckland Council's head of engineering resilience Ross Roberts describes how the Muriwai area was affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Around 40% of this rates relief went to properties in the west, around 30% to central Auckland and the isthmus, and 20% and 10% to properties in the north and south respectively.”

Rates remissions were also applied for the Waste Management targeted rates, he said, as that was a service that those properties couldn’t use.

In March, a report provided to councillors laid out the options for treating stickered properties affected by the severe weather.

The report showed the damage to properties ranges from severe damage to being at risk of damage. It is uncertain when, or if, some properties will be habitable.