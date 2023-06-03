'Intense front' to bring snow, chilly temperatures on King's Birthday weekend

An ‘intense’ front is expected to move across the country on Sunday.

MetService is warning those heading away this King’s Birthday weekend to “clean your drains and tie things down” before jumping in the car.

While Saturday’s weather forecast is looking decent for most of the country, things start to unravel on Sunday, and MetService wants Kiwis to be prepared.

An “intense” front is expected to move northeast over the South Island and into the Northland on Sunday, followed by a “cold outbreak” which will bring snow to inland parts of the South Island, affecting higher roads and possibly damaging power lines.

A MetService spokesperson said those travelling to these areas, particularly central inland Otago, to drive carefully and check the forecast for possible snow before departing.

There is a road snowfall warning in place on Milford Road for 10 hours throughout Friday, with the possibility of snow up until midnight.

From 2 to 5cm of snow could settle on the road around the Homer tunnel, MetService said.

“A few snow flurries are possible after the expiration of this warning through to around midnight Friday, but little if any snow is expected to settle on the road.”

The spokesperson said those in the Canterbury area should be aware of possible surface flooding while travelling this weekend, due to a “feed of moisture” in the area.

Westland and Fiordland have be issued heavy rain watches, with brief periods of rain predicted on Sunday.

METSERVICE Temperatures are set to cool this weekend as well, bringing the risk of snowfall for the higher passes of the South Island.

The unusually warm weather Kiwis have been enjoying throughout the country is set to turn, with temperatures dropping as we move into the official start of winter.

The warm temperatures have broken records this week, with Wellington hitting its higher ever for this time of year at 18.5C and temperatures of 23C and 24C recorded in Napier and Hastings.

The main centres of New Zealand can expect much of the same this long weekend, with rain forecast ever day for Auckland, and temperatures dropping to a low of 7 on Monday.

Wellington may be the best place to be in the country on Saturday, with fine weather and a high of 14C, but rain for the rest of the weekend.

The same goes for Christchurch, who will have a fine but chilly day on Saturday with a low of 3C, and rain for Sunday and Monday.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Unsettled weather is set to hit the country next week.

Moving into next week, a slow moving front will spread across the northeast of the South Island, bringing warning amounts of rain to parts of Canterbury and Marlborough.

The front will also bring severe southeast gales, set to hit Banks Peninsula, Marlborough and Wellington.

On Tuesday, the front will start to move north into central New Zealand, potentially bringing heavy rain to Marlborough, Wellington and Hawkes Bay.