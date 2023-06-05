Extreme weather hits Coromandel Peninsula overnight, 500 lightning strikes since midnight

A severe thunderstorm watch has been in place since 9pm Monday in the Coromandel (file photo).

Extreme weather hit the Coromandel overnight, but it’s not over yet with more heavy rain and thunderstorms to continue.

The Coromandel Peninsula area saw the country’s heaviest rain overnight, with Whitianga receiving 55mm of rain in the last 12 hours, MetService meteorologist Larissa Marintchenko said.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been in place since 9pm Monday in the Coromandel, and was extended until 11am on Tuesday.

As of 5am, there had been around 500 lightning strikes since midnight.

The watch came after widespread heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms led to surface flooding, ferry cancellations and safety warnings on the final day of the long weekend.

Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay Auckland, and Northland were also on the hit list for heavy rain on Tuesday.

In the upper North Island, it would be especially heavy for Great Barrier Island, despite there being no weather warnings.

Heavy rain was expected to clear into the evening, with Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne the only places forecast for rain tomorrow.

“Maybe not as heavy, but still continuing,” Marintchenko said.

A heavy rain warning was in place for the Coromandel Peninsula till noon on Tuesday, with another for Gisborne about and north of Tokomaru Bay in place till 6pm.

Showers were expected in Waitomo, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Wellington – with the rest of the country to be reasonably clear.

It would reach 15C in Auckland on Tuesday, with Hamilton to hit a high of 16C. Wellington would only reach 12C, with Christchurch to see a high of 11C.

By Wednesday the North Island would see rain or showers in the south and east.

The South Island was likely to see showers about Canterbury and coastal Marlborough clearing, otherwise mainly fine with areas of morning frosts.

On Monday State Highway 2 Karangahake Gorge between Waihi and Paeroa was hit by surface flooding, with Waka Kotahi warning motorists to take care and expect delays.

King’s Birthday weekend brought a chilly end with temperatures failing to get above 10C for much of the country.