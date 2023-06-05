Upper North Island takes a drenching as weather front moves away

Visitors at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Sunday evening as snow falls on nearby mountains around Lake Tekapo.

Widespread heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms led to surface flooding, ferry cancellations and safety warnings on the final day of the long weekend – and MetService weather forecaster Tuporo Masters said it’s not yet time to sit back and relax.

“This evening, we’re keeping an eye on a few thunderstorms around Hawke’s Bay. We haven’t issued a watch yet.

“If anything does develop we will let everybody know about it,” he said.

Strong wind and heavy rain watches are in place for much of the North Island and the top of the South for Monday evening and Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Snow, rain and possible thunderstorms to sweep the country

* Weather: Flood warning for Dunedin as wintry blast rolls in

* 'Unsettled' week of weather on the way, heavy rain and 'severe' gales forecast



A slow-moving front will pass over the country to end the long weekend.

The weather front is expected to ease off through Monday evening and into Tuesday as the system travels north.

In the South Island, there’s a strong wind watch through Nelson, Buller and the Marlborough west of Wairau Valley until 10pm on Monday.

“There’s some showers in Christchurch but the rest of the south island is looking pretty good,” said Masters.

“They may get some frost in the morning.”

Strong wind watches are also in place for Wellington on Monday. It could reach severe gale-strength at times. A similar watch will come into place for Taranaki from 6pm Monday through to Tuesday morning.

Taupo, Tongariro National Park, Taumarunui, Waitomo, and south Waikato have also been placed under a strong wind watch until 5pm Tuesday. Eastern Bay of Plenty remains under a strong wind watch until 11pm Tuesday.

Auckland had seen showery conditions throughout Monday, which are expected to continue into Tuesday.

Aiman Amerul Muner/Stuff A thick layering of snow fell in Lake Tekapo on Sunday afternoon as a cold front moved up the South Island.

By Wednesday the North Island will see rain or showers in the south and east. The South Island is likely to see showers about Canterbury and coastal Marlborough clearing, otherwise mainly fine with areas of morning frosts.

Nelson, Buller and Westland, including the Grey District were under strong wind watches until Tuesday afternoon – with winds approaching severe gale in exposed places – particularly inland areas.

The South Island will see frosty conditions for most of the week. But for those further north, the temperatures are roughly back to average for the start of winter, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.

Meanwhile, an earlier watch for severe thunderstorms for Bay of Plenty was lifted on Monday afternoon. Residents and holidaymakers in Bay of Plenty and Coromandel were earlier urged to take shelter as the storms headed towards the regions.

Send your photos of snow or extreme weather to newstips@stuff.co.nz.

On Monday State Highway 2 Karangahake Gorge between Waihi and Paeroa was hit by surface flooding , with Waka Kotahi warning motorists to take care and expect delays.

Hawke’s Bay, the Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne could be in for a further drenching as heavy rain watches are placed over the three regions from Monday morning through to Tuesday.

King’s Birthday weekend brought a chilly end with temperatures failing to get above 10C for much of the country.

Auckland and Wellington made it into double digits by 7am, recording 10C. In the South Island, Christchurch reached 6C by 7am, while Central Otago areas hovered between -1C and 3C.

About 3 to 4 cm of snow fell in some inland South Island locations.

Wellington region saw rain and showery conditions throughout Monday, with Interislander Cook Strait ferries cancelling or delaying sailings in the afternoon due to rough conditions in the Cook Strait.