Wet, windy end to King’s Birthday expected across New Zealand

Snow, rain and strong winds are sweeping across the country Monday. (File photo)

Kiwis are facing a frosty start to the week with snow, rain and strong winds sweeping across Aotearoa – with plenty of weather warnings and watches in place.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said it was “quite an interesting weather situation” coming through, with a low-pressure system travelling up the country.

The system began west of Taranaki just after midnight Monday, and would pass to the west of Auckland, before reaching north of Northland Monday evening.

As a weather front moves northeast on Monday, Hawke’s Bay, Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne could all see a drenching as heavy rain watches are placed over the three regions from Monday morning through to Tuesday.

There was also a chance of thunderstorms towards the top half of the North Island.

Strong wind watches are in place for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds on Monday. It could reach severe gale-strength at times. A similar watch will come into place for Taranaki from 6pm Monday through to Tuesday morning.

Further south, Nelson, Buller and Westland including the Grey District are also under strong wind watches until Tuesday afternoon – with winds approaching severe gale in exposed places – particularly inland areas.

Canterbury north of Arthur's Pass and Marlborough east of Awatere Valley remain under a heavy rain watch until Monday morning.

Snow to 600 metres was possible in southern Marlborough early monday, and snow 400 metres inland was possible in Canterbury.

Bellam said it is extremely important that drivers in the South Island keep an eye on the road warnings.

Road warnings are in place, for Porters, Arthur’s and Lewis passes until early Monday morning.

On Sunday, heavy snowfall closed Lindis Pass State Highway 8 between Omarama and Tarras.

Bellam said once the front moved up the country there would be a continued frost risk in the coming days for those roads affected by snow.

Most New Zealanders would wake to less than 10 degrees.

The South Island would see frosty conditions for most of the week. But for those further north, the temperatures are roughly back to average for the start of winter, Bellam said.