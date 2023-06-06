Severe thunderstorm risk for Coromandel, Bay of Plenty as rain continues

MetService has placed Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and the Coromandel Peninsula under a heavy rain watch. (File photo)

North Islanders are in for a wet start to the work week with a MetService heavy rain warning for Gisborne and the Coromandel Peninsula in place on Tuesday.

There was also an overnight severe thunderstorm watch for the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, ending at 8am.

Tuporo Masters, a MetService weather forecaster, said many Kiwis will be looking at rain and showers over the next few days.

“There’s a wintry low that's going across the country,” he said.

The rain warning on the Coromandel Peninsula was set to end around midday on Tuesday and could bring downpours of around 25-40mm at its height.

Meanwhile, the rain warning for Gisborne was set to last until 6pm. Locals were asked to drive carefully and watch out for surface flooding.

The storms were being driven by a low to the northeast of the North Island with a crescent front wrapped around it, Masters said.

“It's been very slow moving over the Bay of Plenty. By Tuesday morning it will curve over the Gisborne district,” he said.

The front doesn’t pull away until the coming weekend, meaning for those around the southeast of the North Island, bad weather is here to stay.

“That low also is going very, very slow. That’s feeding easterly showers onto Gisborne and possibly some heavy rain on Friday.”

DAVID UNWIN MetService also issued wind watches for Taranaki, Taupo, Tongariro National Park, Taumarunui, Waitomo, south Waikato and the Eastern Bay of Plenty. (File photo)

The South Island is due to start Tuesday mostly fine with morning frosts. Residents around Canterbury and Dunedin are likely to see some rain, clearing towards the afternoon.

Gusts are picked to whipping through much of the North Island with Taranaki, Taupo, Tongariro National Park, Taumarunui, Waitomo and south Waikato under a strong wind watch until 1pm on Tuesday.

Eastern Bay of Plenty also has a strong wind watch until 11pm.

On Tuesday, rain will be clearing in Tāmaki Makaurau with clouds and scattered showers.

“For Auckland, we’re looking at showers and a gusty southeasterly, easing in the afternoon. Looking at temperatures about 16 degrees,” Masters said.

In Hamilton, Kiwis should expect southeasterly winds and showers in the mornings. But, by Tuesday afternoon, the sky should clear.