Chilly start to Thursday for most, well below freezing inland, rain on horizon for some

It'll be another cold night on Wednesday across the country. The theme for Thursday will generally be dry and sunny after a cold start to the day. However, cloud and rain moves back into Northland by the end of the day.

Wrap up warm as you head into work on Thursday, with early morning temperatures well below 0C in many inland areas, and northern parts of the country much cooler than average.

MetService data shows Auckland Airport was down to 4.5C early Thursday, well below the June average minimum of 8.7C, although not as low as the 3.8C early Wednesday, which was the coldest temperature recorded at the airport this year.

Elsewhere in the wider metropolitan area, the temperature dropped to 1.6C at Whenuapai and 1.3C at Ardmore.

Whangārei was down to 3.9C at 6am Thursday, the same as Wednesday morning’s low, and well below the average of 9.1C. Tauranga was down to 4.6C, compared to the average June low of 7.4C.

It was cold in more central parts of the North Island, with Hamilton dropping to -2C, Rotorua to -2.8C, Taupō -3.9C and Taumarunui -4.3C.

While skies were clear over much of the central North Island, there was also fog in many of the valleys, MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said early Thursday.

Places blanketed with fog wouldn’t get quite as cold as areas with clear skies, but would also take longer to warm once the sun came up.

A thick rolling fog had descended on Auckland Central by 8am, however Auckland Airport in the city’s south has so far been unaffected.

Christchurch Airport was a relatively warm 2.8C, having dropped below zero in the past four mornings, including -3.3C last Sunday.

Cloud over Christchurch and Banks Peninsula had limited the drop in temperature, but there were clearer skies to the south where many places dropped well below freezing, Owen said.

Timaru was down to -3.9C early Thursday, Dunedin Airport at Mosgiel -4.2C, Tekapo and Twizel -4.6C, Omarama -5.4C and Wanaka -3C.

Wellington was also had some cloud around and early Thursday temperatures were unremarkable, ranging from 6-9C.

Clearer skies were expected overnight Thursday, so lower temperatures were being forecast for the capital early Friday, Owen said.

Central Wellington is forecast to get down to 5C early Friday, with -2C forecast for Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt 3C and Porirua 2C.

MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said a weather system would approach the top of the North Island on Thursday evening.

People in Auckland and Northland should expect warmer temperatures, however the trade-off will be rain.

“We do see a warming, temperature wise. Daytime temperatures go up into the mid to high teens for some places and overnight temperatures closer to high single digits,” Pyselman said.

On Thursday morning, MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland and Great Barrier Island.

A band of rain is expected to arrive by evening bring localised downpours of 25mm to 40mm per hour, and possibly damaging tornadoes, MetService said.

“There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms with this rain band, which may spread as far south as Whangārei and Dargaville by midnight, then further south after midnight.”

MetService had earlier said that the system would be likely to move onto Auckland and the Coromandel on Friday.