Heavy rain, thunderstorm watches on menu for upper North Island

For the weekend, rain returns to the east of the North Island, with some heavy falls possible.

Potential heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the horizon for the upper North Island as this week comes to an end.

MetService has issued severe weather watches for Northland, Auckland and Coromandel regions from Thursday night.

Forecaster Aidan Pyselman said a weather system was moving in from the west of New Zealand.

“[The system] is moving onto the top of the country, bringing some expected heavy rain. Today it’s basically Northland, we’ve got a heavy rain watch and severe thunderstorm watch,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Heavy rain watches begin for Tāmaki Makaurau at 2am on Friday morning and the Coromandel at 4pm on Friday afternoon.

Pyselman said the watch will also encompass Great Barrier Island.

Heavy rain watches begin for Northland from 6pm, Tāmaki Makaurau at 2am on Friday and the Coromandel at 4pm on Friday.

Pyselman said localised downpours are possible, but it was hard to pinpoint where.

“It does look like the bulk of it is going to be north of Auckland,” he said.

“Tomorrow, the main thunderstorm risk is in Northland, and it’ll shift across to the Coromandel.”

Currently, there is uncertainty with the distribution and intensity of the heaviest rain, and MetService said people should keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any areas in this watch are upgraded to a warning or new areas are added.