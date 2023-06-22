'Still in the firing line': Front moving across the country will bring the rain

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have battered parts of the North Island overnight.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have battered parts of the North Island overnight, and more rain is on its way.

Northland, Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and parts of Auckland saw the worst of it on Wednesday night, with Coromandel and western Bay of Plenty in “the firing line” on Thursday.

The low pressure system was moving slowly across northern New Zealand, expected to bring heavy rain and possible thunderstorms into the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said it was wet in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne with between 80 and 100ml of rain overnight in the ranges around Gisborne, with 30 to 50ml recorded across the region.

Gisborne District Council warned that with the ground in the area already saturated, surface flooding and more road slips and dropouts were expected.

A lengthy section of SH35 in Tairāwhiti remained closed by flooding on Thursday morning.

Northland recorded 40ml of rain in Kaikohe in a 12-hour period overnight, but it had mostly eased by Thursday morning.

Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, west of Te Puke, weren’t too bad off on Wednesday night, Baillie said.

But, the worst of it was still on its way.

”They are in the firing line today, not so much overnight. There is a fair bit of rain heading their rain,” Baillie said.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Rotorua did cop it though, with thunderstorms and 50ml of rain. There had also been heavy bursts of rain, with 15ml recorded in one hour.

The orange heavy rain warning in Bay of Plenty was in place till noon on Friday.

Auckland, about and north of Whangaparāoa, had “quite a lot of thunderstorm activity” and saw between 15 to 30ml of rain.

There was a heavy rain watch in place here, as well as for the Ruahine Range and Kaweka Forest Park and eastern Marlborough, south of Ward.

Niwa said there was nearly 60,000 lightening strikes in the Tasman Sea and near northern New Zealand on Wednesday.

It warned that Thursday was to be busy too, with some storms likely to be strong and producing heavy rain and even a possible isolated tornado.