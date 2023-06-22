Live: Red heavy rain warning issued as weather sparks evacuations, closes highways

20:51, Jun 22 2023
MetService
Rain will be a lingering feature for the east coast again to end the week with several long-lasting severe weather warnings issued for Hawke's Bay, Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and Marlborough.

Follow updates as they happen with Stuff’s live weather coverage.

Surface flooding affects SH2 at Otoko.
POLICE/FACEBOOK
Surface flooding affects SH2 at Otoko.