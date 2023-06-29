Some power restored across Auckland after 'loud explosion' in an electrical storm

Residents in west and central Auckland were woken on Thursday morning by a ‘loud explosion’ before their power cut off in an electrical storm.

Power has been restored to Swanson and Avondale residents in Auckland, who were woken on Thursday morning by a ‘loud explosion’ before their power cut off in an electrical storm.

“We understand it’s frustrating for those customers still without power,” a spokesperson said.

“This has taken longer than initially expected because, while we repaired the initial damage we found this morning, more was uncovered through the day.”

Fire and Emergency services said they received reports of an explosive sound around the suburb of Blockhouse Bay around 4.40am.

When they arrived, power was out on “several streets,” a Fire and Emergency service spokesperson said.

“We think it was caused by an electrical storm – lightning in the area.”

Vector believes it was caused by the storm – specifically a lightning strike early in the morning.

Sandringham resident Jess, who didn’t want her last name used, said she was woken by a “really loud” thunder.

“It sounded like the loud beginning of the earthquake,” she said.

“It sounded like thunder closer than I’ve ever heard before. Like right next my bedroom. It went on for quite a while.”

A Stuff reporter in Sandringham said she was woken up shortly after 4.30am by a “thunderous boom”.

“I was startled, and I saw a flash of lightning and I thought it was thunder. It was so loud. I’ve never heard thunder as loud as that was. I was a little bit scared.”

A Vector spokesperson said crews were responding to two outages affecting parts of west Auckland, including Avondale and Swanson, caused by a period of lightning and stormy conditions early this morning.

“We’ve been able to restore power for most homes, with only small pockets still remaining off. We can assure those customers still without power we’re working as quickly and safely as we can to get the power back on.”

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said the booming noise was a “short-lived thunderstorm” above West Auckland.

“The thunderstorm was very isolated. One cloud cell had enough energy to be turned into a thunderstorm,” he said.

“There was only one or two lightning strikes although a very loud bout of thunder, followed by heavy rain for a short period."