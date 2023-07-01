Heavy snow and chilly weather hits the country as school holidays kick off

Snow has fallen on the Lewis Pass in Canterbury on the first day of July.

The school holidays are off to a chilly start as a “strong cold southwesterly” sweeps over New Zealand, bringing gusts, rain and some snow, MetService says.

Fiordland, Otago, Southland, Clutha, Dunedin Southern Lakes and Stewart Island are now under orange heavy snow warnings which will stretch from Saturday until Monday morning.

Canterbury, High Country, Clutha, Dunedin, Marlborough, Nelson, Southland and Stewart Island are under a strong wind watch from 8pm until midnight.

Hawkes Bay and Tararua are under an orange strong wind warning.

MetService metrologist David Miller said the wild weather is going to “get worse” over the weekend.

READ MORE:

* Heavy snow in the south and severe gales for many this weekend

* South Island in for wild, wet, and windy weather to end of the week

* Part of SH73 to remain closed overnight as heavy rain causes slip



“The whole country is under that cold southwesterly flow and that’s set to stay over New Zealand. Every region will feel it in different ways,” he said.

In Auckland, strong winds have caused the Harbour Bridge to drop its speed limit.

“Motorcycles and high-sided vehicles are advised to consider using the Western Ring Route (SH16/18) at this time,” Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said.

Miller said families hitting the road this weekend should keep an eye on the weather.

Desert Rd may see 3 to 5cm of snow on the highway at the start of the weekend, with a heavy snow warning in place until 11am Saturday. Another period of snow is likely overnight Saturday.

“That’s something that people going away for school holidays really need to be aware of,” Miller said. “Check out the warnings. Make sure you’re prepared for what may come.”

Do you have any photos of today’s snowfall? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

A number of alpine passes across the South Island were also facing heavy snow warnings.

Shelley Annand/Supplied Snow on Lewis Pass in Canterbury.

Lewis Pass had a warning until 8am Saturday. Arthur’s Pass is set for 2 to 5cm of snow from 1pm to 10pm on Saturday and Haast Pass is also in the firing line from noon until 6pm.

Rachael McCleave Water Race Track in Naseby, Central Otago, was blanketed in about 1-2 centimetres of snow on Saturday morning.

A “brief period of snow” is likely on Crown Range Rd near Queenstown around 6am on Saturday, leaving 1 to 2cm of snow on the road. More snow may be on its way from 4pm Saturday to 4pm Sunday where a further 5 to 10 cm may settle.

Milford Rd has a heavy snow warning until 4am Saturday, Lindis Pass on State Highway 8 is expecting snow from Saturday 3pm until 8pm and Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1) could see 3 to 6cm of snow from 6pm Saturday to 11am Sunday.

Severe gales are also set to sweep through Canterbury High Country and Southland from Saturday 3pm until midnight.

Nelson is also predicted to have strong northwest winds and gales from 7pm Saturday and Marlborough south of Blenheim could see severe gales in exposed places from 5pm. Both strong wind watches end at 7am on Sunday.

Back in the North Island, MetService has predicted that wind and rain will likely stick around for Auckland and Northland over the weekend.

Auckland is set for isolated showers, strong gusts and a high of 15 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Wellington is a little bit dryer, MetService says. Saturday has a chance of evening showers north of the city and strong gusts of up to 90km/h.

Sunday and Monday in the capital are set to be peppered with a few showers.