Rainy weekend for Auckland and East Coast, warmer nights likely across NZ

Heavy rain is on the way for the upper North Island – but it’s not all bad, with warmer weather also on the cards for many parts of country.

Rain is forecast to hit Auckland and Northland from midday on Friday, with periods of heavy rainfall expected on Friday night. The wet weather expected to continue over the weekend.

MetService has issued heavy rain watches for the Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson and Rotorua as a trough over the Tasman Sea approaches the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon​ said: “Heavier falls of rain [are expected] through parts of Northland and Auckland and by the end of the day.”

While 15 hours of rain is expected in Coromandel from 3pm on Friday, Nelson may get 24 hours of it from 9pm.

“The wet weather will continue towards the east coast of North Island [through the end of the week], but overnight temperatures are going to go up a little with no real spikes in daytime temperature.”

On Saturday and Sunday, a low is likely to develop east of central New Zealand, directing southeasterly rain onto eastern areas.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon in upper North Island, said MetService forecast.

Except for Otago and Southland, night temperatures may go up to 4C in the South Island and 6C to 7C across central New Zealand.

Christchurch is expected to be around 0C, bringing frosts on Saturday. However, rain is expected only on Saturday afternoon with fresh north easterlies hitting the region.

Temperatures are expected to be between 10C and 14C in the upper North Island, dropping below freezing to -2C in some inland parts of the South Island, including Queenstown and Invercargill.

Waka Kotahi has urged people in the upper North Island to drive to the conditions.

“As we head into the second weekend of school holidays, more people are likely to be on the road, so it’s important to drive to the conditions,” the agency said.

“This means slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on, and watching for flooding and other debris on the road.”

Waka Kotahi also warned that bad weather could see state highways closed at short notice.

“Drivers are encouraged to check the very latest weather conditions before they travel.”

People can keep an eye on road conditions via the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website.