Live: Canterbury flooding soaks rural areas, SH1 Ashburton River bridge to close overnight

17:59, Jul 23 2023
Heavy flooding affected Waimakariri in Canterbury.

Follow our live weather blog as flooding and heavy rain affect the South Canterbury region.

Flooding on SH72 in South Canterbury.
Roger Harper/Supplied
