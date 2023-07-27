news
National
Weather News
Live: Chilly, rainy day across much of the country
09:18, Jul 27 2023
MetService
It's going to be another day of cold, rain and wind - and snow for some.
Follow the latest weather news with
Stuff
.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
The country is in for more cold winds and rain, with snow forecast for central parts of both islands.
