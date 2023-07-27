Live: Foreign minister and US secretary of state hold news conference ... watch here

Live: Chilly, rainy day across much of the country

09:18, Jul 27 2023
MetService
It's going to be another day of cold, rain and wind - and snow for some.

Follow the latest weather news with Stuff.

The country is in for more cold winds and rain, with snow forecast for central parts of both islands.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
