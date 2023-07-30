Clear but cool night expected for Dunedin and Auckland as Football Ferns play

Football fans will gather at Eden Park in Auckland and Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin tonight (file photo).

For those heading to the football in Dunedin and Auckland on Sunday night, a clear but perhaps cooler evening is in store.

MetService metrologist David Miller​ told Stuff the weather down in Dunedin for the Football Ferns v Switzerland match is going to be “nice and dry” with temperatures dropping to about 8 degrees around 7pm for kick off.

Up in Auckland, those heading to Eden Park to watch the Philippines v Norway game can expect light winds, risk of a light shower and a temperature of 10 degrees.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, a heavy rain watch has been issued for the western parts of the South Island, Miller said.

Fiordland and Westland can expect rain that’s likely to extend into Tuesday with bursts expected on Wednesday too.

Strong winds can be expected in the eastern parts of the North Island, Canterbury, Otago, Wellington, Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, Miller said.

On Tuesday, heavy snow is expected in Canterbury and Central Otago with a predicted 500m in some spots.

Auckland is looking to escape the worst of the weather but stong winds can be expected, Miller said.