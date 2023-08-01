'Severe' gales to strike parts of Aotearoa, with heavy rain and snow on the way

The worst of the weather is expected in Wellington, Wairarapa and Marlborough.

“Severe” gales are set to strike parts of New Zealand on Tuesday, as heavy rain and snow continue across the motu.

The worst of the weather is expected in Wellington, Wairarapa and Marlborough, with gusts of wind that could reach up to 120kph, MetService has warned.

“With those strong wind gusts you could be seeing damage to trees, powerlines and anything that’s not secured down.

“It could also mean hazardous driving conditions for trucks and motorcycles,” MetService meteorologist Amy Loots said.

A strong wind warning will come into effect from 6pm through to 5am on Wednesday in Wellington, Wairarapa south of Featherston, and Marlborough north of Ward including the Sounds, she said.

In Wellington, a high of 14C and a low of 6C is to be expected.

Further south, a strong wind watch that began on Monday afternoon will continue to blanket Canterbury and inland Marlborough through to 6am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Queenstown, Central Otago and inland parts of Dunedin are set to face heavy snow, which is due to begin at midnight and will carry on through to 10am on Wednesday.

Travellers along Lindis Pass, Crown Range Rd and Milford Rd are being warned to take particular care, with road snowfall warnings in place too.

Christchurch and Tāmaki Makaurau, however, are looking at “fine mornings” with “isolated showers” possible in both cities, Loots said.

Aucklanders can expect a high of 16C and a low of 10C, while those in the Garden City can expect a high of 16C and a low of 4C.