Heavy snow, rain and gales likely for two days over large parts of the country

Large parts of New Zealand are expected to see heavy rain, strong wind and severe gales, with the south likely to witness heavy snow over the next two days.

Rain began to fall in Otago and strong winds were felt in Wellington, Wairarapa, Marlborough, Canterbury and other parts of South Island on Tuesday morning.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said it is a lot happening at once.

“We are getting a kind of transition. We have got a northwest flow strengthening across central and southern New Zealand bringing really strong northwesterlies.

“There are also some fronts moving across South Island so that’s bringing heavy rain.

“Then we also have this [deep] low that is in south of the country [bringing] a bit later very strong southwesterlies. All of this coming from the south, so it is a lot colder and that is why the snow is coming.”

Amy Glass/Supplied Snow on Lindis Pass, Central Otago

MetService issued an orange heavy rain watch for the ranges of Westland south of Otira, parts of Canterbury and Otago starting from Tuesday morning until 6pm on Tuesday.

More than 300 homes lost power in South Canterbury due to bad weather on Tuesday afternoon.

Power provider Alpine Energy’s communications and marketing manager Michelle Agnew confirmed two unplanned power outages were due to “bad weather” and a total of 332 homes had been affected.

“Our crews are working hard to restore power, and we will keep everyone updated on Facebook,” Agnew said.

The outages were expected to be fixed by 6pm.

Amy Glass/Supplied MetService says snow should lower to 300 metres overnight, and another 2 to 4 cm may settle down to 300 metres from 3am to noon Wednesday at Lindis Pass on SH8.

A strong wind warning is in place for Wellington, Wairarapa, Featherston and Malbororough from Tuesday morning until 9am on Wednesday, with the gusts already reaching 160kmph.

“We are advising people to avoid unnecessary travel as strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.”

Heavy snowfall is expected in Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, inland parts of Dunedin, Southland, Clutha and Fiordland until 6pm on Wednesday – led to snowfall warning on major roads including Desert Rd on SH1, Lewis Pass on SH7, Arthur's Pass on SH73, Porters Pass on SH73, Lindis Pass on SH8, Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd on SH94 and Dunedin to Waitati Highway on SH1.

Waka Kotahi closed the road to Milford Sound at 4.30pm on Monday due to risk of avalanches, heavy snow and fallen trees. The road will likely remain closed until Wednesday morning.

Amy Glass/Supplied MetService forecast said snowfall could be heavy at times above 500m in regions with heavy snowfall warning.

Clutha District Council said high winds in the district caused tree branches to fall on the roads on Tuesday afternoon. The council advised residents to only visit the Mt Cooee landfill if it is urgent, to bag all waste to stop it from flying everywhere, and to avoid bringing in large or bulky waste that could pose a risk in the high winds.

Snowfall could be heavy at times above 500m.

“The road snowfall warnings are for generally mountain roads and mountain passes at high elevation. There is going to be snow on the road. You need to take care or postpone your trip. Quite a few of the roads might see over 5cm of snow during the period.”

North Island’s Desert Rd could see 3cm to 6cm snow settling, while Levis Pass in South Island could see 7cm to 12cm snow.

MetService also issued a strong wind watch for Auckland including Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula for Wednesday afternoon, with severe gales forecast at times.

While Auckland might not feel wild windy weather and heavy rain, overnight temperature could dip to 5C on Wednesday night.

Wellington and Christchurch are also set to have a dip in night temperature. Wellington could see temperature down to 4C on Wednesday night and Christchurch could see 2C on Wednesday night.