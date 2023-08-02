Live: Heavy snow, rain and gales sweep New Zealand

07:35, Aug 02 2023
MetService
Latest MetService National forecast video

Tune into Stuff’s live weather blog as snow, rain and gales bear down on large parts of New Zealand.

Auckland Harbour Bridge has been restricted to 70kph due to strong gusts.
Stuff
