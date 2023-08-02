Severe gales to plague much of New Zealand, heavy snow in south

Much of the country will be waking to severe gales on Wednesday, while the South Island can expect heavy snow in places.

A strong northwest flow has brought wind to central and southern New Zealand, with an embedded front causing a brief period of heavy rain in western areas, MetService said.

A deep low moved eastwards just to the south of the South Island on Tuesday night, followed by a strong and cold southwest wind change.

The upper North Island was lashed with strong winds and rain overnight.

In Auckland, Waka Kotahi has placed a temporary speed limit of 70kph on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, warning motorists with high-sided vehicles or motorcycle of high gusts. At 5am it said lane reductions may also be required.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said crews had responded to six weather-related events this morning, including a fallen tree on Simpson Rd in Henderson.

There are also localised power outages in Ardmore and Coatseville in Auckland, and Kaihu in Northland, however utility authorities have not yet determined their cause.

MetService has issued warnings and watches for severe gales and heavy snow.

The Tararua District, and Wairarapa north of Featherston, was under an orange strong wind warning until 9am on Wednesday, with severe northwest gales to reach 120kph in exposed places.

Wairarapa in and south of Featherston, Wellington, and Marlborough in and north of Ward, including the Sounds, would get the same but with a warning only in place until 4am.

The Marlborough south of Ward and the Canterbury High Country warning also ended at 4am.

Strong winds forecast for Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago, Fiordland, Southland and Stewart Island were to reach 130kph in exposed places, with the warning scheduled to lift at 3am.

North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha had a warning in place until 8am.

This didn’t mean the upper North Island was off the hook, with strong wind watches in place for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula until 9pm on Wednesday.

Waka Kotahi warned lane closures and speed restrictions on Auckland Harbour Bridge were likely.

It said the highest wind gusts were expected between 1pm and 6pm, and were forecast to reach 90-100kph.

“While an alert is also in place from 5am to 7am tomorrow morning, peak hour lane configurations will remain on the bridge as lower wind speeds are predicted.

“Gusts are expected to pick back up between 10am and 7pm and the bridge will be placed into a 4x4 lane configuration in each direction.”

Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay were also facing a strong wind watch until 10am.

In the south, a wind watch was in place for the Canterbury coast and Plains excluding Banks Peninsula until 4am.

Banks Peninsula was under a wind watch until 9pm on Wednesday.

Heavy snow watches were also in force for the South Island, alongside road snowfall warnings, with strong winds to plague both islands.

Snow was forecast to lower to 200 metres in Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago and inland parts of Dunedin from 1am till 2pm.

Southland, Clutha, and Fiordland were under a heavy snow watch until 5pm, with snow forecast to lower to 400 metres on Tuesday night, and to 100 metres early on Wednesday.

MetService noted snowfall could be heavy at times above 500 metres, and could approach warning criteria above 300 metres, especially in localised snow drifts.

A road snowfall warning was in place for the North Island’s Desert Rd on State Highway from 1-5pm on Wednesday.

There were also warnings for Lewis Pass on State Highway 7, Arthur’s Pass and Porters Pass on State Highway 73, Lindis Pass, Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd on State Highway 94 and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway on State Highway 1.