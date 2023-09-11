Weather: Heavy rain sweeps across New Zealand

A front crosses the upper South Island and then the North Island today, bringing wet weather. Heavy Rain watches are in place for northern Parts of the South Island on Monday evening.

Aucklanders may want to bring an umbrella on their evening commute as heavy rain is set to hit the city on Monday afternoon.

“A band of rain will be passing Auckland in a couple hours. Around the time you leave the office,” MetService meteorologist Clare O'Connor said.

Meanwhile, half a dozen South Island highways are under a snowfall warning as a cold southwesterly begins its trip across Aotearoa.

Heavy rain watches are in place for parts of the South Island on Monday afternoon. Westland is the firing line until 3pm and Tasman until 6pm.

O'Connor said the weather system that’s bringing heavy rain to south Island is the same that’s bearing down on the north: “It’s quite large”.

Back in Auckland, flooding has blocked the left southbound lane on the Southern Motoway between Penrose Rd overbridge and the South Eastern Highway off-ramp.

Flooding on the tracks also temporarily suspended services at Onehunga train station, however have since been reinstated.

However, Auckland locals shouldn’t expect a repeat of earlier flooding events.

“The ground is a lot dryer now... You don’t have to worry. We're not expecting big impacts from this rain,” O'Connor said.

The rain will clear by 9pm and leave the Upper North Island looking into a mostly clear on Tuesday with light showers in the afternoon.

Tom Lee/Stuff A front crosses the upper South Island and then the North Island today, bringing wet weather.

Central and Lower North Island will also be caught in the rain band but should be fine by Tuesday, O’Connor said.

“The rain should clear out early tomorrow, before dawn. A couple of Tuesday morning showers in Taranaki, Waikato and Wellington.”

In the South Island, MetService has Snowfall warnings on the following highways:

Lindis Pass (SH8) ends 5pm, Monday

Milford Road (SH94) – ends 5pm, Tuesday

Crown Range Road – ends 5pm, Tuesday

Porters Pass (SH73) from 9am Tuesday to 6pm Tuesday

Arthur's Pass (SH73) from 9am Tuesday to 6pm Tuesday

Lewis Pass (SH7) from 10am Tuesday to 7pm Tuesday

Drivers should take extra care in these areas and stay up to date on with road warnings on MetService, O’Connor said.